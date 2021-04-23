9.5 C
Nkana assistant Kaunda Simonda says Kalampa is shifting attention back to FAZ Super Division survival after failing to advance to the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

Nkana stayed put at number three following Wednesday’s 1-0 to second placed Pyramids of Egypt and are 6 and 9 points respectively heading into next Wednesday’s final Group D matches.

“This game was so interesting. We wanted to win it but lost it upfront,” Simonda said.

“We did what we planned but as I have said we lacked upfront,” he said.

Simonda declared that Nkana are still in the race to survive FAZ Super Division relegation.

“We are still in the game. We are going to plan. Nkana is a big team we can’t go back to Division one. We are trying so hard to build a team that would win some games for us to stay in the Premier League.”

“The local league is not yet over. We still have many games to play and out of those games we can win some to help us survive,” Simonda said.

Nkana are second from the bottom of the table with 21 points from 21 matches.

The Wusakile side return to local action on Saturday with a home match against Indeni.

