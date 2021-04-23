9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 23, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Mwape:Shepolopolo Not Scared of Brazil

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Mwape:Shepolopolo Not Scared of Brazil
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape says Zambia won’t fear Brazil when the two teams clash at the delayed 2020 Olympic Games Women’s Football Tournament in Japan.

Bruce Mwape’s Zambia women side will face Brazil, Netherlands and China in Group F of the Olympics Women’s Football Tournament that will run from July 21 to August 6.

Reacting to the draws conducted at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday, Mwape said Zambia is not surprised to be pitted against Brazil.

“The draws are ok; we expected to meet such teams after qualifying for the games. We just need to prepare well for the games,” Mwape said.

“Why should we fear Brazil as if they are lions or as if we will be playing the Brazil men’s team? They are just women like us. We can’t fear Brazil; only 90 minutes will tell the best side.”

“People should not be negative about the team thinking we won’t perform well. Fans should encourage the team, this is a national team and not a team for an individual,” Mwape said.

Group F has three ex-FIFA Women’s World Cup silver medal winners.

Brazil and China are the only Group F sides to make the Olympic podium.

Previous articleNkana Shifts Focus to Survival Mode

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Mwape:Shepolopolo Not Scared of Brazil

Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape says Zambia won’t fear Brazil when the two teams clash at the delayed 2020 Olympic...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Shifts Focus to Survival Mode

Sports sports - 0
Nkana assistant Kaunda Simonda says Kalampa is shifting attention back to FAZ Super Division survival after failing to advance to the CAF Confederation Cup...
Read more

Konkola Blades Restore 3 Point Lead in Promotion Race

Sports sports - 0
Konkola Blades have restored their three point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table after edging 2-1 Police College in...
Read more

Power Dynamos Fail to Reclaim Third Place

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos failed to return to the top four today following a 0-0 home draw against Green Eagles at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe. Eagles...
Read more

Beston Chambeshi Back as Ailing Nkana Coach

Sports sports - 2
Beston Chambeshi has returned to Nkana as head coach following last week’s departure of Kelvin Kaindu. The FAZ Super Division champions who are currently fighting...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.