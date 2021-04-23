Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape says Zambia won’t fear Brazil when the two teams clash at the delayed 2020 Olympic Games Women’s Football Tournament in Japan.

Bruce Mwape’s Zambia women side will face Brazil, Netherlands and China in Group F of the Olympics Women’s Football Tournament that will run from July 21 to August 6.

Reacting to the draws conducted at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday, Mwape said Zambia is not surprised to be pitted against Brazil.

“The draws are ok; we expected to meet such teams after qualifying for the games. We just need to prepare well for the games,” Mwape said.

“Why should we fear Brazil as if they are lions or as if we will be playing the Brazil men’s team? They are just women like us. We can’t fear Brazil; only 90 minutes will tell the best side.”

“People should not be negative about the team thinking we won’t perform well. Fans should encourage the team, this is a national team and not a team for an individual,” Mwape said.

Group F has three ex-FIFA Women’s World Cup silver medal winners.

Brazil and China are the only Group F sides to make the Olympic podium.