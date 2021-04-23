Vice President Inonge Wina says there is need for government and traditional leaders to maintain a close working relationship if the country is to develop.

Mrs Wina said the country can achieve more development when traditional leaders work closely with government.

Mrs Wina was speaking when she paid a courtesy call of Chief Kapijimpanga of the Kaonde people in Solwezi today.

ZANIS reports that the Vice President also emphasized on the need for all stakeholders to play their role in maintaining peace and singled out traditional leaders as key in maintaining peace ahead of the August 12 general elections.

“As elections approach, we expect traditional leaders to ensure peace before, during and after elections so that the country can continue being a beacon of peace that it is known for,” Ms Wina said.

Meanwhile Chief Kapijimpanga has commended government for the efforts made in delivering development to all parts of the country.

He cited education and health as some of the sectors that have received attention and thus opened up then district to new opportunities.

“Your honor, we are grateful to government for opening up Solwezi to development. We are glad that we have received a fair share of development in schools, health posts which are servicing our people,” Chief Kapijimpanga said.

Chief Kapijimpanga pledged to support government in maintaining peace among his people as the country heads to the polls.

And speaking when she separately met ten sub chiefs from Kapijimpanga area, Ms Wina encouraged them to work with government because it is important for development.

Ms Wina said some areas have lagged behind in development because people have refused to work with government.

‘We have had challenges in some areas because people have refused to work with government, therefore encourage your people to work with us as government and not look at us as a political party,” Ms Wina said.

She also called on the sub chiefs to help the party identify candidates that will represent people fairly once elected.

And Sub chief Mbonge who spoke on behalf of the others, expressed optimism that President Edgar Lungu will win the forthcoming elections.

Sub chief Mbonge said the President has to retain the seat so that he completes all the developmental projects he has started.

“We are hopeful that President Edgar Lungu will retain the seat so that he continues with the developmental projects he has started,” he said.

He appealed to government to consider sub chiefs for various empowerment programmes being implemented to help improve their livelihoods.

The Vice President is in Northwestern province for a three day working visit and is expected to inspect developmental projects in Kalumbila, Ikelenge, Mwinilunga and Kasempa districts as well as meet traditional leaders and party officials.