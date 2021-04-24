Zesco United failed to defend their ABSA Cup title on Saturday after Lusaka Dynamos beat them on post-match penalties in the final played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Dynamos beat Zesco 3-1 in the shootouts following a scoreless draw.

Tady Etekiama, Collins Sikombe and Monga Ndala converted for Dynamos while Zesco’s only successful penalty was slotted in by Adrian Chama.

The ABSA Cup triumph handed Dynamos only their second domestic cup honour since they beat Zesco 1-0 in the 2008 BP Top 8 final.

Zesco now switch their sole attention to the FAZ Super League race where they currently enjoy a seven-point lead and have won their last seven games with twelve games left to play.

And Zesco return to league action this Wednesday when they host Red Arrows in a Week 26 fixture at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.