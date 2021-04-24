9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 24, 2021
President Lungu leaves for DRC

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has left for Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo on an official visit.

The President left this morning at 09:00 hours for Kinshasa from the Zambia Airforce base in Lusaka.

President Lungu is expected to hold bilateral talks with the President of the DRC, Felix Tshisekedi.

The Head of State is accompanied by Ministers of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji, Presidential Affairs Freedom Sikazwe, Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale and for Luapula Province Nickson Chilangwa.

The President is expected to return home later today.

This is according to a press statement issued to the media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe in Lusaka today.

