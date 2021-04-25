9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 25, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Edith Nawakwi rubbishes claims by the Hatembos that she wants to Kill them

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Feature Politics Edith Nawakwi rubbishes claims by the Hatembos that she wants to Kill...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Forum for Democracy and Development President Edith Nawakwi insists that United Party For National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema is hiding the Pheluna and Milton Hatembo in his house.

Ms. Nawakwi said that Mr. Hichilema knows that what he did was evil and it might dent his political career hence hiding them at his place.

Speaking in an interview today, ms Nawakwi said that Mr. Hichilema and his minions are now forcing the Hatembos to accuse her of having plans to kill them that is why they are in hiding when in fact not.

The FDD leader said that she has nothing to do with the Hatembos but it is Mr. Hichilema who has done evil against the innocent people.

“See what is happening, they have now captured them in the video saying ill about me. They were being told what to say by Hichilema and his minions who are hiding them.

See how they are looking, so vulnerable. They were pushed into the wall when talking. You even tell that these people are not in safe hands,” she said.

The video has gone viral where the Hatembos are accusing Ms. Nawakwi of having plans to kill them. They said that they are hiding and suffering because they are scared of Ms. Nawakwi.

But Ms. Nawakwi rubbished the claims, saying it is Mr. Hichilema who is pushing the agenda of showing that she is evil when not.

“If these people are safe why are they keeping them in Hakainde Hichilema’s house. There is something fishy. Hakainde Hichilema is evil and all that is doing will haunt him,” Ms. Nawakwi says.

Ms Nawakwi has since appealed to the police to ensure that this matter is expedited so those found wanting are arrested.

Previous articleThe Improved Road System has led to Significant Improvements in the Agriculture Sector-Luo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Edith Nawakwi rubbishes claims by the Hatembos that she wants to Kill them

Forum for Democracy and Development President Edith Nawakwi insists that United Party For National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Fight voter apathy-Wina

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 3
Vice president, Inonge Wina has called on Patriotic Front(PF) members in Northwestern Province to help fight voter apathy by encouraging people to vote in...
Read more

The 2021-2026 PF manifesto is an all inclusive document with input from various stakeholders-Lubinda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 28
Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Hon. Given Lubinda says the 2021-2026 PF manifesto is an all inclusive document that has input from...
Read more

UPND to leadership Women warns Edith Nawakwi over he continued verbal attack on HH

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 20
United Party for National Development (UPND) Women have warned opposition FDD President Edith Nawakwi over her continued verbal attacks on party leader, Hakainde Hichilema,...
Read more

President Lungu is a man of his own word – Nsoneka

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 7
Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone has thanked President Lungu for fulfilling his pledge to empower the traditional leadership with bicycles to ease their...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.