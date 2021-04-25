Acting President Inonge Wina, has called on traditional leaders in the country to play a pivotal role in promoting peace as the country heads to the general election on August 12, 2021.

Mrs Wina says traditional leaders are key players in safeguarding peace in the country adding that the government will continue to value the contribution chiefs are making in uniting the people of Zambia.

The acting President said this when she addressed traditional leaders in Ikelenge district yesterday.

Mrs Wina also urged the chiefs to ensure that the source of the Zambezi River in Ikelenge is protected from encroachment to safeguard the Livelihood of wildlife and the people that depend on the water channel as it meanders through seven other African countries.

Meanwhile chiefs in Ikelenge district have assured the acting President that traditional leadership in the border town will rally behind President Lungu to ensure that he is re-elected to continue with his development agenda for the country.

Speaking on behalf of three other chiefs, Chieftainess Ikelenge said traditional leadership in the district is fully behind the leadership of President Lungu to continue beyond 2021 because of the president’s commitment to taking development to all parts of the country.

The chiefs present in the meeting were chief Mwininyilamba, chief Nyakaseya, sub chief Mukangala and Chieftainess Ikelenge.

Mrs Wina is on a three-day working visit to Northwestern province.

She is accompanied by provincial Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu, member of the PF central committee Kabinga Pande and other senior government officials.