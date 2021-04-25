9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 25, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Inonge Wina urges Chiefs to promote peace ahead of general elections

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Inonge Wina urges Chiefs to promote peace ahead of general elections
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Acting President Inonge Wina, has called on traditional leaders in the country to play a pivotal role in promoting peace as the country heads to the general election on August 12, 2021.

Mrs Wina says traditional leaders are key players in safeguarding peace in the country adding that the government will continue to value the contribution chiefs are making in uniting the people of Zambia.

The acting President said this when she addressed traditional leaders in Ikelenge district yesterday.

Mrs Wina also urged the chiefs to ensure that the source of the Zambezi River in Ikelenge is protected from encroachment to safeguard the Livelihood of wildlife and the people that depend on the water channel as it meanders through seven other African countries.

Meanwhile chiefs in Ikelenge district have assured the acting President that traditional leadership in the border town will rally behind President Lungu to ensure that he is re-elected to continue with his development agenda for the country.

Speaking on behalf of three other chiefs, Chieftainess Ikelenge said traditional leadership in the district is fully behind the leadership of President Lungu to continue beyond 2021 because of the president’s commitment to taking development to all parts of the country.

The chiefs present in the meeting were chief Mwininyilamba, chief Nyakaseya, sub chief Mukangala and Chieftainess Ikelenge.

Mrs Wina is on a three-day working visit to Northwestern province.

She is accompanied by provincial Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu, member of the PF central committee Kabinga Pande and other senior government officials.

Previous articleNo Right Turn Directive on Busy Roads by Lusaka Mayor is Right Move for Decongestion

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Inonge Wina urges Chiefs to promote peace ahead of general elections

Acting President Inonge Wina, has called on traditional leaders in the country to play a pivotal role in promoting...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

No Right Turn Directive on Busy Roads by Lusaka Mayor is Right Move for Decongestion

General News Chief Editor - 0
THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) welcomes the decision to close all right hand turns on all newly built roads and on...
Read more

PF considers education as a fundamental basic human right that every Zambian citizen is entitled to

General News Chief Editor - 0
Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary-General Hon. Davies Mwila says the PF government under the leadership President Edgar Lungu considers education as a fundamental basic...
Read more

Rugby sevens Olympic test event held at Tokyo Stadium

General News Photo Editor - 1
Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games held an operational test event for rugby sevens on Thursday, with 95 days before the first match...
Read more

LCC ‘ switches off’ robots at Great East and Lufubu Roads

General News Photo Editor - 12
The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has switched off traffic lights at Great East and Lufubu roads’ Great East and Lufubu roads. The move has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.