President Edgar Lungu and his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi have held talks in Kinshasa and discussed a wide range of issues of common interest.

President Lungu said Zambians and Congolese share a lot of similarities among them culture, traditions and others.

He said at the African Union arena building that the discussions were fruitful as they bordered on issues of enhanced cooperation in order to increase economic development in both counties.

He said it was important that African Presidents learn from each other on how to govern their countries and ensure development.

And President Tshisekedi, who spoke through an interpreter, said the resolutions of the discussions should be shared with other presidents in the region.

He also said plans between the two countries to build a Kasomeno-mwenda bridge across Luapula river would enhance cooperation and integration.

President Tshisekedi noted that the Kazungula bridge linking Zambia and Botswana was a masterpiece.

He was accompanied to DRC by Foreign Affairs Minister, Joe Malanji, Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Luapuala Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa and Minister of Infrastructure Vincen Mwale.