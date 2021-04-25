9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 25, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Politicians asked to denounce hate speech

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Politicians asked to denounce hate speech
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) has called on political players to denounce politics of hate and violence ahead of the August 12, general elections.

UCZ Muchinga Presbytery Bishop Festus Chulu reminded political leaders that winning an election should not be a desperate task adding that leadership comes from God.

Bishop Chulu explained that people should not be using hate speech in their quest to get leadership positions.

He explained that leadership should be about selling practical ideas and programmes that can improve the lives and wellbeing of electorates.

The clergyman has further called on Christians to pray for both the church and political leaders.

He said both the clergy and politicians are all called to lead people despite using different platforms.

“Both the clergy and politicians are called to be leaders and servants of the people and we should always remember to pray for them,” he said.

Bishop Chulu said this at St. Paul’s congregation in Kasama during the induction service of Bishop Maybin Mulenga for his second term as Northern Presbytery Bishop.

Meanwhile, Kasama District Commissioner Kelly Kashiwa expressed happiness that the UCZ has continued to preach and promote peace and unity in the nation through its teachings.

Mr. Kashiwa said the church has a big responsibility to unite the people especially now that the country is going towards the polls.

“The church should be in the forefront and condemn all forms of political violence, hate speech and slander,” he said.

And Mr. Kashiwa explained that government is proud to work with the United Church in Zambia because of its positive contribution towards human development.

The District Commissioner noted that the church has played a critical role in the country’s political history adding that government cherishes this partnership.

Mr. Kashiwa used the opportunity to call on Zambians to promote love and unity at all times.

Previous articleAfrica still loses 384,000 people through malaria annually-Chanda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Politicians asked to denounce hate speech

The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) has called on political players to denounce politics of hate and violence ahead...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President heads Eastern Province, Expected to Meet Bishop who rejected Empowerment Funds

General News Chief Editor - 21
President Edgar Lungu is expected in Eastern Province today, for a one-day working visit. President Lungu is expected to arrive in Chipata in...
Read more

Inonge Wina urges Chiefs to promote peace ahead of general elections

General News Chief Editor - 9
Acting President Inonge Wina, has called on traditional leaders in the country to play a pivotal role in promoting peace as the country heads...
Read more

No Right Turn Directive on Busy Roads by Lusaka Mayor is Right Move for Decongestion

General News Chief Editor - 23
THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) welcomes the decision to close all right hand turns on all newly built roads and on...
Read more

PF considers education as a fundamental basic human right that every Zambian citizen is entitled to

General News Chief Editor - 1
Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary-General Hon. Davies Mwila says the PF government under the leadership President Edgar Lungu considers education as a fundamental basic...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.