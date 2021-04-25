Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo says Zambia has the potential to be the food basket for the African continent because she is endowed with favourable resources to produce food.

Professor Luo said government has continued to prioritise the development of the agricultural sector in order not to only guarantee national food security but to also be able to export to other countries.

She said this during the Patriotic Front interactive forum in Lusaka today.

She said government has continued to put in several measures in order to support the sector.

The measures she cited are the farmer input support programme (FISP) and the massive road infrastructure development.

Prof. Luo stated that the road system has led to significant improvements in the agriculture sector as most farmers are now able to ferry their produce to markets across towns and borders.

She reiterated that the Patriotic Front government is committed to developing all key sectors of the economy, with the agriculture sector being one of them, as highlighted in the PF’s 2021-2026 manifesto.

She explained that the decision by the PF government to link the country through good roads is critical and has led to the successful improvement in the agriculture sector.

The Minister said contrary to critics who have downplayed the PF’s government resolve to improve roads across the country, farmers are having it easy to transport their agriculture produce to the readily available markets.

“The agriculture sector will only flourish if we build on the successes of massive infrastructure development that the PF government has embarked on. If the PF 2021 – 2026 manifesto is implemented, Zambia is poised to be a food basket for Africa and also a transport hub due to massive development in the road, rail and air transport sector,” she said.

Meanwhile, Prof. Luo has called for diversification in the agricultural sector in order to develop the sector more.

She said there is need to promote livestock farming in all the ten provinces of Zambia.

The minister has also encouraged farmers to form cooperatives in order to effectively benefit from the many empowerment programmes that are currently being implemented.

She said cooperatives help in the smooth resource mobilization for the establishment of businesses which ultimately leads to job and wealth creation.

“Cooperatives are key, they bring people with different abilities for easy management of resources. Every citizen must see the value of belonging to a cooperative going forward,” she said.