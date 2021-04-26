Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Emmanuel Mwamba has reported the University of Zambia Lecturer, Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa to the Police for writing and publishing seditious material.

In his letter dated 26th April 2021 written to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mwamba contended that the article written by Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa and published by the Mail & Guardian of South Africa was seditious as it portrayed Zambia as a country on the verge of civil war and widespread political unrest.

He said Sishuwa’s article also painted a picture that all State and Democratic institutions in Zambia had collapsed or were about to.

Mr. Mwamba said the newspaper enjoys wide coverage across Africa and the assertions by Sishuwa in the article were meant to scandalize the country and its leadership.

Mr. Mwamba also stated that Dr. Sishuwa’s assertions that institutions such as the Judiciary and the Electoral Commission had lost public faith were dangerous and had the capacity to instigate a public uprising.

Mr. Mwamba said Dr. Sishuwa’s assertions that the international community had conspired with the Zambian Government to remain silence on the alleged extensive human rights abuses and what he termed as murderous attacks against democratic institutions, portrayed a country suffering a collapse of democracy.

Mr. Mwamba said, Dr. Sishuwa as a political analyst and academic acted with treachery against his country when he published assertions he knew were false.

Mr. Mwamba said Sishuwa peddled the dangerous lies to scandalize the government of President Edgar Lungu internationally and to harm the good and democratic standing that Zambia has enjoyed for over 56 years in Africa and the rest of the world.

Mr. Mwamba gave an example of thriving state and democratic institutions by citing the Electoral Commission of Zambia which recently conducted a voter registration where over seven million Zambians turned up to register as voters.

He said the act to maliciously attack and scandalize democratic and state institutions by Sishuwa was an act of sedition