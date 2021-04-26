9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 26, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Lungu and Chief Mpezeni exchange Gifts

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News President Lungu and Chief Mpezeni exchange Gifts
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Paramount chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people in Eastern province presented a spear, knobkerrie and a shield to President Edgar Lungu in Chipata, a set of weapons symbolizes a worrier, with President Lungu reciprocated by presenting a lion’s skin to paramount chief Mpezeni.

This happened at Ephendukeni palace yesterday, the home of paramount chief Mpezeni, when President Lungu paid a courtesy call on the traditional leader.

And paramount chief Mpezeni has endorsed President Lungu for the August 12, 2021 general elections.

“President Lungu has done a lot for this country, hence needs to be supported so he continues in office for the next five years,” Mpezeni stated.

President Lungu was in Eastern province for a one day working visit and was accompanied by Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji and Patriotic Front national chairman Samuel Mukupa.

The President later attended a thanksgiving service for the silver jubilee of the establishment of the Bishop Jhone Osmers house, built by the Chipata Anglican Church in Chipata.

President Lungu also commissioned the house which has been named after the first Bishop of eastern Zambia.

President Lungu and Chief Mpezeni exchange Gifts
President Lungu and Chief Mpezeni exchange Gifts

President Lungu and Chief Mpezeni exchange Gifts
President Lungu and Chief Mpezeni exchange Gifts

Previous articleRevised Intellectual Property will ensure better Implementation of IP-related activities

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

President Lungu and Chief Mpezeni exchange Gifts

Paramount chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people in Eastern province presented a spear, knobkerrie and a shield to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Govt. officers urged to monitor empowerment programmes, report impact

General News Chief Editor - 6
Minister of Gender Elizabeth Phiri has urged district administrations to diligently monitor empowerment and developmental projects that government is implementing in their areas. Mrs. Phiri...
Read more

Netherlands Development Organization scales up nutrition in Lunte

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Netherlands Development Organization (SNV) has called for concerted effort in fighting the high stunting levels among children in Lunte district. SNV Programme Manager for...
Read more

Politicians asked to denounce hate speech

General News Chief Editor - 10
The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) has called on political players to denounce politics of hate and violence ahead of the August 12, general...
Read more

President heads Eastern Province, Expected to Meet Bishop who rejected Empowerment Funds

General News Chief Editor - 22
President Edgar Lungu is expected in Eastern Province today, for a one-day working visit. President Lungu is expected to arrive in Chipata in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.