Paramount chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people in Eastern province presented a spear, knobkerrie and a shield to President Edgar Lungu in Chipata, a set of weapons symbolizes a worrier, with President Lungu reciprocated by presenting a lion’s skin to paramount chief Mpezeni.

This happened at Ephendukeni palace yesterday, the home of paramount chief Mpezeni, when President Lungu paid a courtesy call on the traditional leader.

And paramount chief Mpezeni has endorsed President Lungu for the August 12, 2021 general elections.

“President Lungu has done a lot for this country, hence needs to be supported so he continues in office for the next five years,” Mpezeni stated.

President Lungu was in Eastern province for a one day working visit and was accompanied by Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji and Patriotic Front national chairman Samuel Mukupa.

The President later attended a thanksgiving service for the silver jubilee of the establishment of the Bishop Jhone Osmers house, built by the Chipata Anglican Church in Chipata.

President Lungu also commissioned the house which has been named after the first Bishop of eastern Zambia.