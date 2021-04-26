Photo Gallery Updated: April 26, 2021 President Lungu’s Weekend in Pictures By Chief Editor April 26, 2021 45 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery President Lungu's Weekend in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com President Edgar Lungu held bilateral talks with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in that country’s capital Kinshasa. President Edgar Lungu held bilateral talks with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in that country’s capital Kinshasa. President Edgar Lungu held bilateral talks with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in that country’s capital Kinshasa. President Edgar Lungu introduces his delegation to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi President Edgar Lungu introduces his delegation to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi President Edgar Lungu introduces his delegation to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi President Edgar Lungu held bilateral talks with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in that country’s capital Kinshasa. EASTERN Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, welcmes President Edgar Lungu at Chipata airport yesterday. PICTUE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS ARCHBISHOP of Central Africa, Albert Chama, speaking during the commissioning of the John Osmas Anglican church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS ARCHBISHOP of Central Africa, Albert Chama, speaking during the commissioning of the John Osmas Anglican church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS BISHOP John Osmas, founder of the Anglican Eastern Diocese, speaking during the commissioning of the new church building named after him in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu, Anglican Archbishop of Central Africa, Albert Chama ( Middle) and Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Veronica Mwiche, during the commissioning of the John Osmas Anglican Church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS THE Anglican Church clergy dance to a song during the commissioning of the John Osmas Anglican church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu, Anglican Archbishop of Central Africa, Albert Chama ( r) and Anglican Bishop of Eastern Zambia, William Mchombo, after the commissioning of the John Osmas church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu, plants a tree at Saint Pauls Anglican Church in Chipata after he commissioned the new John Osmas Anglican Church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu paid a 40 minutes courtesy call on the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata George Lungu, who rejected Empowerments Funds, at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata President Edgar Lungu paid a 40 minutes courtesy call on the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata George Lungu, who rejected Empowerments Funds, at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata President Edgar Lungu paid a 40 minutes courtesy call on the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata George Lungu, who rejected Empowerments Funds, at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata President Edgar Lungu paid a 40 minutes courtesy call on the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata George Lungu, who rejected Empowerments Funds, at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata Previous articleGovt. officers urged to monitor empowerment programmes, report impact LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... Latest News Photo GalleryChief Editor - April 26, 20210President Lungu’s Weekend in Pictures Read more General News Govt. officers urged to monitor empowerment programmes, report impact Chief Editor - April 26, 2021 Feature Politics Start campaigning, adopted PF candidates told Chief Editor - April 26, 2021 General News Netherlands Development Organization scales up nutrition in Lunte Chief Editor - April 26, 2021 Headlines Let no one disturb Zambia’s peace-President Lungu Chief Editor - April 26, 2021 More Articles In This Category PF Manifesto Launch in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - April 22, 2021 14 Read more Pictures of Women Protesting the Arrest of Chief Mukuni’s Wife Photo Gallery Chief Editor - April 21, 2021 34 Read more PF General Conference in Pictures Photo Gallery Photo Editor - April 12, 2021 12 Read more UPND Manifesto Launch in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - April 10, 2021 14 Read more - Advertisement -