9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 26, 2021
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

President Lungu’s Weekend in Pictures

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Photo Gallery President Lungu's Weekend in Pictures
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu held bilateral talks with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in that country’s capital Kinshasa.
President Edgar Lungu held bilateral talks with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in that country’s capital Kinshasa.

President Edgar Lungu held bilateral talks with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in that country’s capital Kinshasa.
President Edgar Lungu held bilateral talks with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in that country’s capital Kinshasa.

President Edgar Lungu held bilateral talks with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in that country’s capital Kinshasa.
President Edgar Lungu held bilateral talks with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in that country’s capital Kinshasa.

President Edgar Lungu introduces his delegation to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi
President Edgar Lungu introduces his delegation to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi

President Edgar Lungu introduces his delegation to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi
President Edgar Lungu introduces his delegation to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi

President Edgar Lungu introduces his delegation to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi
President Edgar Lungu introduces his delegation to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi

President Edgar Lungu held bilateral talks with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in that country’s capital Kinshasa.
President Edgar Lungu held bilateral talks with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in that country’s capital Kinshasa.

EASTERN Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, welcmes President Edgar Lungu at Chipata airport yesterday. PICTUE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
EASTERN Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, welcmes President Edgar Lungu at Chipata airport yesterday. PICTUE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS

ARCHBISHOP of Central Africa, Albert Chama, speaking during the commissioning of the John Osmas Anglican church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
ARCHBISHOP of Central Africa, Albert Chama, speaking during the commissioning of the John Osmas Anglican church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS

ARCHBISHOP of Central Africa, Albert Chama, speaking during the commissioning of the John Osmas Anglican church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
ARCHBISHOP of Central Africa, Albert Chama, speaking during the commissioning of the John Osmas Anglican church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS

BISHOP John Osmas, founder of the Anglican Eastern Diocese, speaking during the commissioning of the new church building named after him in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
BISHOP John Osmas, founder of the Anglican Eastern Diocese, speaking during the commissioning of the new church building named after him in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu, Anglican Archbishop of Central Africa, Albert Chama ( Middle) and Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Veronica Mwiche, during the commissioning of the John Osmas Anglican Church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu, Anglican Archbishop of Central Africa, Albert Chama ( Middle) and Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Veronica Mwiche, during the commissioning of the John Osmas Anglican Church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS

THE Anglican Church clergy dance to a song during the commissioning of the John Osmas Anglican church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
THE Anglican Church clergy dance to a song during the commissioning of the John Osmas Anglican church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu, Anglican Archbishop of Central Africa, Albert Chama ( r) and Anglican Bishop of Eastern Zambia, William Mchombo, after the commissioning of the John Osmas church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu, Anglican Archbishop of Central Africa, Albert Chama ( r) and Anglican Bishop of Eastern Zambia, William Mchombo, after the commissioning of the John Osmas church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu, plants a tree at Saint Pauls Anglican Church in Chipata after he commissioned the new John Osmas Anglican Church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu, plants a tree at Saint Pauls Anglican Church in Chipata after he commissioned the new John Osmas Anglican Church building in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS

President Edgar Lungu paid a 40 minutes courtesy call on the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata George Lungu, who rejected Empowerments Funds, at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata
President Edgar Lungu paid a 40 minutes courtesy call on the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata George Lungu, who rejected Empowerments Funds, at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata

President Edgar Lungu paid a 40 minutes courtesy call on the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata George Lungu, who rejected Empowerments Funds, at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata
President Edgar Lungu paid a 40 minutes courtesy call on the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata George Lungu, who rejected Empowerments Funds, at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata

President Edgar Lungu paid a 40 minutes courtesy call on the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata George Lungu, who rejected Empowerments Funds, at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata
President Edgar Lungu paid a 40 minutes courtesy call on the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata George Lungu, who rejected Empowerments Funds, at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata

President Edgar Lungu paid a 40 minutes courtesy call on the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata George Lungu, who rejected Empowerments Funds, at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata
President Edgar Lungu paid a 40 minutes courtesy call on the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata George Lungu, who rejected Empowerments Funds, at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata

Previous articleGovt. officers urged to monitor empowerment programmes, report impact

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

More Articles In This Category

- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.