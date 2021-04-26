Champions Red Arrows have thrashed Powerhouse Lusaka 48-12 in the capital city derby played in the Showgrounds to remain one point away from the top of the National Rugby League table.

Arrows scored tries through Alex Mwewa, Israel Kalumba, Mwakanja Taoma, David Chimbukulu and Gift Kabungo.

Terry Kaushiku scored two penalties with Mwewa, Terry Kaushiku and Brian Mbalwa making two conversations each as Arrows went on to earn a bonus point for scoring more than four tries.

International player Fine Chinkumbi scored four penalties for Powerhouse.

Arrows have moved to 17 points, just one behind leaders and fellow unbeaten side Mufulira Leopards, who were not in action as their opponents Buffaloes had players away on National duty.

Nkwazi stayed third on the table after beating Diggers 23-17 in Lusaka to move to 13 points.

Diggers moved one place up to second bottom after earning their first point of the season for losing with a margin of less than seven.

Fourth placed KPF beat Green Eagles 15-9 Green Eagles in Kitwe to increase their tally from nine to 13 points.

Eagles are three points behind KPF.