9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 26, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

RUGBY: Champions Arrows Beat Powerhouse to Stay Unbeaten in Second Place

By sports
45 views
0
Sports RUGBY: Champions Arrows Beat Powerhouse to Stay Unbeaten in Second Place
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Champions Red Arrows have thrashed Powerhouse Lusaka 48-12 in the capital city derby played in the Showgrounds to remain one point away from the top of the National Rugby League table.

Arrows scored tries through Alex Mwewa, Israel Kalumba, Mwakanja Taoma, David Chimbukulu and Gift Kabungo.

Terry Kaushiku scored two penalties with Mwewa, Terry Kaushiku and Brian Mbalwa making two conversations each as Arrows went on to earn a bonus point for scoring more than four tries.

International player Fine Chinkumbi scored four penalties for Powerhouse.

Arrows have moved to 17 points, just one behind leaders and fellow unbeaten side Mufulira Leopards, who were not in action as their opponents Buffaloes had players away on National duty.

Nkwazi stayed third on the table after beating Diggers 23-17 in Lusaka to move to 13 points.

Diggers moved one place up to second bottom after earning their first point of the season for losing with a margin of less than seven.

Fourth placed KPF beat Green Eagles 15-9 Green Eagles in Kitwe to increase their tally from nine to 13 points.

Eagles are three points behind KPF.

Previous articlePresident Lungu’s Weekend in Pictures

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

RUGBY: Champions Arrows Beat Powerhouse to Stay Unbeaten in Second Place

Champions Red Arrows have thrashed Powerhouse Lusaka 48-12 in the capital city derby played in the Showgrounds to remain...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Forest Rangers Jump To Second as Top 4 League Races Hots Up

Sports sports - 0
Forest Rangers on Sunday moved one place up to second position on the FAZ Super League table following a 1-0 home...
Read more

Lusaka Dynamos Lift 2021 ABSA Cup Title

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United failed to defend their ABSA Cup title on Saturday after Lusaka Dynamos beat them on post-match penalties in the final played at...
Read more

Nkana Lose on Ngonga and Chambeshi’s Debut

Sports sports - 4
Nkana have lost 2-1 to Indeni at home in Kitwe to remain stuck in the FAZ Super Division relegation. Newly appointed coach Beston Chambishi watched...
Read more

Numba Eyes Debut Silverware Win At Zesco United

Sports sports - 0
Mumamba Numba prepares for his biggest test in his debut season as Zesco United coach when the defending ABSA  Cup champions face Lusaka Dynamos...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.