Monday, April 26, 2021
General News
Govt. officers urged to monitor empowerment programmes, report impact

By Chief Editor
Minister of Gender Elizabeth Phiri has urged district administrations to diligently monitor empowerment and developmental projects that government is implementing in their areas.

Mrs. Phiri said government depends on the feedback from people on the ground to notice the impact of empowerment projects.

She said there is need for the district administrations to regularly provide reports to her ministry on their findings regarding empowerment programmes.

“Today we are empowering the women of Mpulungu district. However, we want you the government officers to monitor and see to it that the equipment is being used effectively,” she said.

The minister said this when she paid a courtesy call on the district administration in Mpulungu district.

And Mpulungu District Administrative Officer Monday Chapewa thanked the minister for her commitment to empowering women of Mpulungu.

Mr. Chapewa pledged that government officers in the district will take up the challenge of monitoring projects and ensure that various empowerment initiatives are put to good use.

Mrs. Phiri was in Mpulungu on a women empowerment programme where she handed over a number of equipment to women led cooperatives.

