Feature Politics
Updated:

Start campaigning, adopted PF candidates told

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Western province Patriotic Front (PF) acting chairperson, Glenn Kalimbwe has implored all candidates adopted for positions of Member of Parliament and council chairpersonship to start campaigning extensively for the ruling party.

Mr. Kalimbwe said all the candidates should work as a team in their various constituencies adding that ‘sleep time is over’ as the battle field is now open.

He said this during the consultative meeting between all the adopted candidates in the 19 constituencies and the party officials at the provincial level in the region yesterday.

Mr. Kalimbwe, who is also party mobilization coordinator for PF, said the provincial officials will not start congratulating the adopted candidates until such a time when the party has scooped all seats in the province.

And adopted candidates for the positions of members of parliament for Nkeyema and Liuwa constituencies, Fridah Luhila and Mwangala Mwenda expressed gratitude that the highest organ of the party has confidence in them.

The duo said they were ready to start the campaigns and will endeavour to explain what the newly launched PF manifesto means in improving the living standards of the people in their constituencies.

They expressed optimism that they will scoop their seats in the August 12, 2021 general elections.

The purpose of the consultative meeting was to have a roadmap on how the ruling party will conduct its campaigns in Western province.

