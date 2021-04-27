The recent comments from South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni that the Zambian economy will not register any meaningful growth this year due to poor economic policies has upset the Zambian government.

Appearing on a recent programme on South African television, Mr Mboweni listed a number of issues he said will make it difficult for the Zambian economy to grow among them poor policies.

But Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya said in a statement that the conduct of Mr Mboweni shows that he lacks experience for public office.

Mrs Siliya said government is extremely disappointed with Mr Mboweni’s conduct adding that whatever personal issues Mr Mboweni may have must not be allowed to jeopardize the good relationship between Zambia and South Africa.

“In his latest comments on Zambia, Mr Mboweni is so vehemently trying to paint a gloomy picture of the economic outlook of Zambia even when facts on the ground do not support his comments,” Mrs Siliya said.

“Contrary to Mr Mboweni’s malicious campaign, Zambia has done well in the fight against COVID-19 such that even reputable international media like CNN has labeled Zambia as one of the 50 safest destination for tourism in 2021.”

“Copper prices are high providing the hope for the country to rebound economically, investments in the Kafue Lower has provided over 750 megawatts of electricity, reducing our power deficit significantly,” Ms Siliya said.

She also stated that government has provided stimulus packages to safeguard businesses and young people are provided with internship jobs, business and higher education.

Ms Siliya said the Zambian government is confident that Mr Mboweni will be censured by that country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa as before.