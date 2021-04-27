9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
General News
Vice President expressed displeasure with the slow progress made in completing the 115 mini-hospitals

Vice President Inonge Wina has expressed displeasure with the progress made in completing the 115 mini-hospitals being built across the country.

Speaking during the inspection of Kabisonga mini-hospital in Kasempa district Mrs Wina stressed the need for the remaining mini-hospitals under construction to be completed by December this year.

“We are concerned about the pace at which these mini-hospitals are moving, we want to see this completed at least by the end of this year,” She added.

Mrs Wina further stressed the importance of mini-hospitals in the delivery of quality healthcare services to the people.

“A small hospital like this is a full-fledged hospital which will have a Doctor, Nurses even x-ray machines,” Mrs Wina said.

Mrs Wina urged the District Administration to look into acquiring more land around Kabisonga mini-hospital to allow for future expansion projects.

The Vice President disclosed that the staff houses were too close in proximity to the hospital affording zero privacy.

Mrs Wina further urged the District Administration to look into a possible way of creating a barrier to accord the staff at the mini-hospital privacy.

2 COMMENTS

  1. The veep should show displeasure with how her corrupt PF government has misused the hospital funds to give to criminal PF cadres!

  2. build more clinics and more clinics and more clinics for what purpose as you cannot even find a panadol in clinics and rural hospitals !

