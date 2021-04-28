Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga has urged Zambians to take the Covid-19 vaccine to enable the nation to become more productive.

Speaking when he and the deputy governors got vaccinated yesterday morning, Mr. Mvunga said the ability to change the direction of the Covid-19 Pandemic depends on all Zambians as individuals.

Mr. Mvunga said wearing masks, washing hands regularly, reducing public gatherings, and staying 1 meter apart from others help reduce chances of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others, but the measures are not enough.

“As advised by the Ministry of Health, vaccines will work with our immune system making it ready to fight the virus should we be exposed,” he said.

He noted that a growing body of evidence further suggests that fully vaccinated persons are less likely to be infected.

“The Ministry of Health has shared a lot of information through their sensitization programs regarding the myths associated with the vaccine. We are therefore all encouraged to acquaint ourselves with that information, the Governer noted.

He added that after the vaccination, people will be able to do things that they stopped doing because of the pandemic.

“As you are already aware, the domestic economy contracted by 3.0 percent after recording 20 consecutive years of positive growth. This was mainly related to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 shock, particularly in the wholesale and retail trade, education, construction as well as tourism sectors,” he said.

He further said the recession was, however, less severe than earlier anticipated due to the strong performance in the agriculture, information, and communication, as well as mining sectors.

“I, therefore, urge all Zambians to take the vaccine to enable us to become more productive as a nation,” he said.