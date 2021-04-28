9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Cleaning Association of Zambia commends Government for offering Cleaning Contracts to Local companies

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Cleaning Association of Zambia commends Government for offering Cleaning Contracts to Local...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Cleaning Association of Zambia (CAZ) has commended government for ensuring that local companies benefit from the available cleaning contracts.

In a statement, Association President Lawrence Makumbi said various cleaning companies in the country are now benefiting from the cleaning contracts coming from local institutions such as National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA), National Airports Corporation and Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMSA) formerly Medical Stores.

Mr Makumbi said this has been made possible by government’s decision to put in place Statutory Instrument number 22 of 2019.

“The Association is grateful to government for what it has done to the cleaning sector, in the first quarter of this year the sector has performed exceptionally well looking at the number of institutions it is working with,” he said.

He added that the National Airports Corporation is expected to give the cleaning contract of the new Kenneth Kunda International Airport to a Zambian owned company that will show case expertise cleaning at the international standard infrastructure.

Mr Makumbi noted that this is great empowerment for the locals.

He further commended the a Lusaka City Council for the good working relationship with the Association, adding that most cleaning companies have so far been trained in areas fumigating and sensitization of public places by professionals from the department of public health at LCC.

“Now we have professional trained sanitizers that are making sure that the pandemic is eradicated with the help of professionals from the department of public health at the council.

Previous articleTraditional leaders vying for political office should resign – PF
Next articleNkana Has Gained An Asset in Ex Power Dynamos Star Ngonga

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nkana Has Gained An Asset in Ex Power Dynamos Star Ngonga

Ex-Power Dynamos assistant coach Mwenya Chipepo believes his old club shouldn’t have let go of striker Alex Ng’onga who...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu urges all first ladies in Africa to continue prioritising human capital development in the Health Sector

General News Chief Editor - 16
President Edgar Lungu has urged all first ladies in Africa who are actively involved with the Merck Foundation, to continue prioritising human capital development,...
Read more

Acquisition of life skills to be prioritised-PS

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Ministry of Higher Education has pledged to ensure that acquisition of life skills is prioritized, in order to promote inclusive economic growth. Ministry of...
Read more

Bank of Zambia Governor urges Zambians to take the Covid-19 vaccine

General News Chief Editor - 21
Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga has urged Zambians to take the Covid-19 vaccine to enable the nation to become more productive. Speaking when...
Read more

Vice President expressed displeasure with the slow progress made in completing the 115 mini-hospitals

General News Chief Editor - 8
Vice President Inonge Wina has expressed displeasure with the progress made in completing the 115 mini-hospitals being built across the country. Speaking during the inspection...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.