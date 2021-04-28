Cleaning Association of Zambia (CAZ) has commended government for ensuring that local companies benefit from the available cleaning contracts.

In a statement, Association President Lawrence Makumbi said various cleaning companies in the country are now benefiting from the cleaning contracts coming from local institutions such as National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA), National Airports Corporation and Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMSA) formerly Medical Stores.

Mr Makumbi said this has been made possible by government’s decision to put in place Statutory Instrument number 22 of 2019.

“The Association is grateful to government for what it has done to the cleaning sector, in the first quarter of this year the sector has performed exceptionally well looking at the number of institutions it is working with,” he said.

He added that the National Airports Corporation is expected to give the cleaning contract of the new Kenneth Kunda International Airport to a Zambian owned company that will show case expertise cleaning at the international standard infrastructure.

Mr Makumbi noted that this is great empowerment for the locals.

He further commended the a Lusaka City Council for the good working relationship with the Association, adding that most cleaning companies have so far been trained in areas fumigating and sensitization of public places by professionals from the department of public health at LCC.

“Now we have professional trained sanitizers that are making sure that the pandemic is eradicated with the help of professionals from the department of public health at the council.