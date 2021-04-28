Ex-Power Dynamos assistant coach Mwenya Chipepo believes his old club shouldn’t have let go of striker Alex Ng’onga who has since joined their Kitwe rivals Nkana.

Ng’onga last week resigned from Power whom he first joined in 2009 to 2015 and later rejoined them in 2017 after a brief spell at Gabonese club CF Mounana.

He scored on his debut for Kalampa last Saturday in their 2-1 home loss to Indeni, who are coached by Chipepo.

In an interview, Chipepo tipped Ng’onga to excel in Wusakile.

“I don’t want to comment about Power Dynamos. I will just talk about my boy Alex. You know players like Alex, as a coach you must know how to handle them. You must read the player; you must know how this player is. Sometimes he can make a mistake but you can’t throw him away he is a son of Power Dynamos,” he said.

Lack of game time and an acrimonious relationship with the technical bench forced the striker to leave Arthur Davies.

“Look at what he has done today and if he gains full fitness how is he going to be playing? Because he is national team material so to Power Dynamos I can say that they have missed a very important player. It is a gain for Nkana, it is a plus maybe I can say double gain,” Chipepo said.

Ng’onga won the 2011 league title with Power and helped them to a second place finish in 2014.