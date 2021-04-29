The government has terminated a contract awarded to Kawazani, a local contractor who was working on Mbala Milk Collection Centre.

The government has further disciplined the contractor by blacklisting him for five years. Fisheries and Livestock Minister Hon Professor Nkandu Luo says it is good that the contract has been terminated because the contractor was very stubborn.

Hon Pro Luo says the Government cannot continue holding to a contractor who is delaying the completion of the project.

This came to light when she inspected the project in Mbala this afternoon. Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Chief Livestock Research Officer Mwambilwa Kabemba told the Hon Minister that drastic action has been taken against the erring contractor.

He says another contractor has since been identified to take over the remaining works of the projects.

He also says the Ministry will ensure that the money paid to the said contractor is recovered.

Mr Kabemba further disclosed that the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has since blacklisted the contractor for a period of five years.

But the Hon Minister says such contractors who are derailing development must be blacklisted forever.

She says such contractors should never be seen working on Government-run projects again.

Hon Luo however says even when the punishment period expires, the contractor will never be awarded any contract under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

“This contractor has been stubborn. Even when you call him he doesn’t pick up. I am very happy that the contract has been terminated so that this project can move,” she says.

Meanwhile, the Hon Minister directed that the Milk Collection Centre must be operational by June this year.

She says the remaining works, such as the sinking of the borehole and other things should be completed so that the centre can be up running.

The Hon Minister later inspected the newly constructed livestock market in Mbala.