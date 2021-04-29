9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 29, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Kampyongo explains Hatembos suspected ‘abductors’ delayed appearance in court

By Chief Editor
45 views
4
General News Kampyongo explains Hatembos suspected ‘abductors’ delayed appearance in court
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has told Parliament yesterday that suspects in the alleged abduction of the two members of the Hatembo family in Kalomo district of Southern province were detained for over 48 hours by the Zambia Police.

Mr. Kampyongo explained to parliament that this was because the suspects were apprehended on different days following the significance of the offence, adding that some suspects went missing at the time of arrest.

He further explained to the house that the Zambia Police Service received a report of an alleged offense of abduction involving Pheluna and Milton Hatembo by a relative of Choma district.

“A relative of the victims reported the matter at Zambia Police Service headquarters in Lusaka. Considering the gravity of the offense, the Zambia police immediately instituted investigations and arrested the suspects on 23 March 2021,” he explained.

Mr. Kampyongo told parliament that the four accused suspects were formally apprehended by the police and charged with an offense of abduction, contrary to section 253 and 256 of the penal code Act cap 187 of the laws of Zambia.

He was responding to a question which was asked by Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu, who wanted to know why the Zambia police service wantonly detained Mr. Fines Malambo, Mr. Ackson Sejani, Mr. Javen Simooloka and Mr. Vincent Lilanda for over 30 days before taking them to court.

Mr. Kampyongo told parliament that the arrest of the suspects by the police was done within the confines of the laws in line with the constitutional Act number 87 of the Penal Code. The Act provides for the police to conduct investigations on any suspect.

“Section 56 states that a person who kidnaps or abducts with intent to cause that person to be secretly or wrongfully confined is guilty of a felony offense and imprisonment for seven years,” he said.

He further told parliament that on Thursday, April 22, 2021 the four accused persons were taken to court in Choma for plea and were released on bail.

The Minister told parliament that last year, one of the Hatembo family members complained to the police that a named politician fraudulently acquired their property on farm 1924 in Kalomo district.

Pheluna and Milton Hatembo disclosed that the family was allegedly battered by unknown people on 14th February 2021, a move that made the family to abandon their homes and seek refuge in a secure location as they fear their lives may be at risk.

Previous articleUNZA dissociates itself from Dr Sishuwa’s article
Next articleResilience of agriculture sector amid Covid-19 elates Lungu

4 COMMENTS

  1. The most ridiculous explanation of corrupt PF government behaviour on any judiciary misgivings ever heard in my life. Kampyongo really thinks Zambians will believe this story? Then he is even less suitable for the job he is in than I previously thought!

    1

  4. When will Kampyongo have ZP question Edith Nawakwi or have her appear before a parliamentary committee on this matter? Its either solid evidence or defamation but it can’t be both ways.

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 2

Resilience of agriculture sector amid Covid-19 elates Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has praised the agriculture sector in Zambia saying it has remained resilient in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ndola’s Ndeke residents go without water for 2 weeks

General News Chief Editor - 2
Ndola's Ndeke township has been hit by an erratic water supply for two weeks and residents are demanding an explanation from the Kafubu Water...
Read more

MISA urges journalists to get vaccinated against Covid-19

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Media Institute for Southern Africa-Zambia chapter (MISA-Zambia) has encouraged journalists to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and not to shun away from the vaccine. MISA-Zambia...
Read more

Rename ZAMISE in honour of KK – Ngwale

General News Chief Editor - 11
Goodwill Ambassador for Persons with Disabilities Elijah Ngwale, has called on President Edgar Lungu to rename the Zambia Institute of Special Education (ZAMISE) after...
Read more

Cleaning Association of Zambia commends Government for offering Cleaning Contracts to Local companies

General News Chief Editor - 4
Cleaning Association of Zambia (CAZ) has commended government for ensuring that local companies benefit from the available cleaning contracts. In a statement, Association President...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.