Thursday, April 29, 2021
MISA urges journalists to get vaccinated against Covid-19

The Media Institute for Southern Africa-Zambia chapter (MISA-Zambia) has encouraged journalists to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and not to shun away from the vaccine.

MISA-Zambia Chairperson Hellen Mwale said much as the vaccine is not mandatory, the media personnel should consider protecting themselves by being vaccinated because they are front liners and key players in the fight against the pandemic.

Ms. Mwale told ZANIS in an interview in Lusaka today that journalists should reciprocate by going ahead to get vaccinated because government is only trying to protect them as they carry out their duties.

She observed that government prioritised journalists to be among the first group of people to get the vaccine.

She said this is a very good move hence journalists need to appreciate that stance by government.

“What is it of benefit to journalists to shun away from getting the vaccine then later on getting sick at the end of it all? So the best is for all journalists to go and get vaccinated,” she said.

Ms. Mwale reiterated that there is no government that would bring in a vaccine which would be harmful to people.

She has since called for enhanced sensitisations to people across the country in order for them to understand and appreciate the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Ms. Mwale has meanwhile encouraged journalists to work hand in hand with the appropriate authorities in order to sensitize the general public on the Covid-19 vaccine.

