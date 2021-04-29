President Edgar Lungu says the appointment of Reverend Edwin Mulandu as Catholic Bishop of Mpika shows great confidence Pope Francis has in him to shepherd people in the Mpika Diocese.

The Head of State said he has no doubt that Bishop Mulandu has vast professional and pastoral knowledge, experience and capacity to succeed in his new appointment.

President Lungu said this in his congratulatory message to Reverend Mulandu following his appointment as Catholic Bishop for Mpika Diocese by Pope Francis.

Mpika Diocese has 34 parishes and two missions covering parts of Muchinga and Northern provinces with over 200,000 Catholics of the over 800,000 people in the region.

“It is with great pleasure that I extend heartfelt congratulations on your appointment as Bishop of Mpika by His Holiness Pope Francis. I, too, am confident that with your strong foundation of not only a rich professional background but also a profound pastoral experience, you will be able to rise to the enormous responsibilities that lie ahead of you,” reads part of President Lungu’s message to Bishop Mulandu.

President Lungu has since assured Bishop Mulandu of government’s support to aid the church in its work of ministering to people and complementing the state in the promotion of social economic development in the country.

“As we strive towards a common goal of promoting human dignity and peace in our country, I for my part, will ensure that you receive the necessary cooperation from government functionaries falling under your jurisdiction,” said President Lungu.

In a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka yesterday by President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, the Head of State wished Bishop Mulandu God’s guidance as he assumes duties in his new office