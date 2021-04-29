9.5 C
Thursday, April 29, 2021
UNZA dissociates itself from Dr Sishuwa’s article

The University of Zambia (UNZA) Management says it wishes to expressly disassociate itself from the opinions and views expressed by Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa in an article entitled, “Zambia may burn after the August elections. Here’s how to prevent this”, published in the Mail & Guardian of South Africa on 22nd March 2021.

UNZA Management says it would like to clearly put it on record that Dr Sishuwa is currently not in active employment of the University of Zambia.

UNZA Spokesperson Brenda Bukowa said since 2018, Dr Sishuwa has been and continues to be on an unpaid leave of absence outside the country.

“Therefore, his opinions and views in the mainstream and social media do not represent the official position of the University of Zambia,” Dr Bukowa said.

“In this regard, we would like to inform the public that, as a public institution of higher learning, UNZA is non-partisan and is determined to live by its legal mandate and mission to continuously produce high calibre human resources for national
development.”

“As a reserviour of intellectuals, the University has guaranteed academic freedom to its students and members of staff to challenge socio-scientific issues with the aim of generating new knowledge and solutions for the benefit of our country.”

She added, “However, Management will not be party to the abuse of academic freedom to advance personal agendas while using the name of the University to give credence to such abuses.”

