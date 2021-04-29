The Ministry of Justice has expressed concern with Zambia’s downward trend in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index, despite numerous efforts to correct the situation.

Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary for Administration Thandiwe Oteng says the country has put in place legal, institutional and social measures to reverse the trend.

Mrs Oteng said this in a speech read on her behalf by Ministry of Justice Director for Governance Yengwe Kakusa during the Ministry’s official opening of the 2021 Governance Annual Advisory Forum.

Zambia’s score on the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index has seen a drop in recent years from 34 in 2019 to 33 in 2020.

This means the country ranks 117 out of 180 countries in 2020 which is a decline by four places from 2019 where Zambia ranked 113 out of 180 countries.

Meanwhile Mrs. Oteng says her ministry is engaging citizens on the Copperbelt, Eastern and Southern Provinces, on various issues, in line with the promotion of good governance

Mrs Oteng further disclosed that this is being done together with the German Development Corporation under the Civil Society Participation programme.

And the Permanent Secretary says weaknesses in transparency and accountability are costly for the vulnerable in society.

“Our citizens today especially the vulnerable, including women and children are faced with high indirect costs and other potential liabilities associated with weak accountability and transparency in service delivery as well as limited participation in policy engagements,” Mrs. Oteng observed.

Speaking during the same occasion, GIZ Component Manager Johanna Strohecker says her organization is committed to helping Zambia achieve development through encouraging dialogue between government and civil society organizations.

“We have been supporting government and we have also been reaching out and engaging the civil society and this is a very good starting point to look at some of the crucial issues that need to be discussed. This constructive dialogue between state institutions and the civil society is important and our role as cooperating partners is to help create this space,” she said.