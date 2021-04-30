9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 30, 2021
Fathi:Napsa Is A Rising Star

http://www.lusakatimes.com

Napsa Stars coach Mohammed Fathi says his side has made tremendous progress since he took over the reins almost three years ago.

Fathi took over the Napsa coaching position at the time the Lusaka side was fighting relegation in the FAZ Super Division.

Napsa last year qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup and managed to reach the group stage.

Speaking to journalists in Algeria when Napsa ended the CAF Confederation Cup group stage with a 2-1 loss to J.S Kabylie in North Africa, the Egyptian said Napsa have made a name in Africa.

‘2018 this team was trying to survive relegation,’ Fathi said.

‘We are in April 2021, if you cut off the Covid-19 issues, I think within two and half years we turned the team from surviving relegation in the Zambian league to a team playing group stage (CAF Confederation Cup).’

Napsa finished bottom of Group B with four points, five points away from the second qualification spot, after recording a win, a draw plus four defeats.

Previous articleUPND Legal team to institute legal proceedings against opposition FDD President Edith Nawakwi

