NDC President Chishimba Kambwili has finally resigned from the opposition party.

Mr Kambwili made the announcement in a recorded video message last evening.

“Let me take this opportunity to inform the nation that I have with immediate effect tendered my resignation to the Central Committee of the National Democratic Congress that simply means that I have resigned from the National Democratic Congress with immediate effect.”

“My resignation is purely personal though in the interest of the NDC and the Zambian people at large,” Mr. Kambwili said.

He thanked all NDC members for supporting him while he was President from 2017 to date.

Mr. Kambwili further thanked Zambians for supporting the NDC.

He said he will announce his next political move today.

It is widely expected that Mr Kambwili will announce his return to the PF at the same briefing.