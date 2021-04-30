9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 30, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Kambwili resigns from NDC

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Kambwili resigns from NDC
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

NDC President Chishimba Kambwili has finally resigned from the opposition party.

Mr Kambwili made the announcement in a recorded video message last evening.

“Let me take this opportunity to inform the nation that I have with immediate effect tendered my resignation to the Central Committee of the National Democratic Congress that simply means that I have resigned from the National Democratic Congress with immediate effect.”

“My resignation is purely personal though in the interest of the NDC and the Zambian people at large,” Mr. Kambwili said.

He thanked all NDC members for supporting him while he was President from 2017 to date.

Mr. Kambwili further thanked Zambians for supporting the NDC.

He said he will announce his next political move today.

It is widely expected that Mr Kambwili will announce his return to the PF at the same briefing.

Previous articleNumba Pleased With Zesco Rebound After ABSA Cup Defeat

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Kambwili resigns from NDC

NDC President Chishimba Kambwili has finally resigned from the opposition party. Mr Kambwili made the announcement in a recorded video...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia is still experiencing low agricultural productivity despite its rich natural endowment suited to feed itself

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
President Edgar Lungu has called for the adaptation of successful innovations aimed at transforming the entire Agriculture sector in order to accelerate growth and...
Read more

Sesheke Constituency MP may lose seat and gratuity

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
Governance activist, Isaac Mwanza has petitioned the Constitutional Court to declare the Sesheke Constituency seat vacant following the sentencing of Romeo Kangombe to...
Read more

Zambian ambushed and killed in Burkina Faso rebel attacks

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
A well known Zambian born Irish ranger has been killed in Burkina Faso along with two Spanish journalists as they were filming a documentary...
Read more

Attorney General Asks Court to dismiss with costs Petition Challenging President Lungu Eligibility for August 12 Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 44
ATTORNEY General Likando Kalaluka has suggested that the petition seeking an interpretation on whether President Edgar Lungu can run for a third term in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.