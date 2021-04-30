9.5 C
Zesco United Face Derby Test at In-Form Indeni

Zesco United’s quest for a ninth FAZ Super League title continues this Saturday with an interesting Ndola derby date away to a resurgent Indeni FC across town at Indeni Sports Complex.

Leaders Zesco are seeking a ninth straight league win while tenth positioned Indeni are hoping to maintain their seven-match unbeaten run in which period they have garnered four victories.

Zesco come into the match after beating mid-table side Red Arrows 2-1 last Wednesday in Ndola to bounce back from their 2021 ABSA Cup final loss to Lusaka Dynamos on April 24  at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

That victory over  Arrows at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium restored Zesco’s eight point lead on 49 points with eleven  games left for them before they reach the finish line.

“The game against Arrows was very important in terms of motivation on our part after coming from a loss,” Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba said.

“I think it was very important for us as we prepare for Indeni because Indeni have been performing very well in the last few games that they have played.”

However, despite Zesco beating Indeni 3-2 in the first leg derby meeting at Levy Stadium on December 12, The Oilers have lost just three of their thirteen home games this season.

“That really shows that we are expecting a very tough game as we go to there because Indeni has always used home advantage so we really need to go and be at our best so that we get maximum points,” Numba added.

Furthermore, Indeni’s last tasted  defeat on February 20 when they lost 3-1 at home to third placed Zanaco.

Meanwhile, Zanaco will be out to reclaim the number two spot that they lost to Forest Rangers in midweek when they host the latter at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka on the same date.

Forest have 41 points while Zanaco have 39 points with ten and eleven matches left to play before  this  seasons league title is concluded.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK 27 FIXTURES
01/05/2021
Power Dynamos-Nkwazi
Prison Leopards–Young Green Eagles
Indeni-Zesco United
Kabwe Warriors-Lumwana Radiants
Kitwe United-Buildcon
13h00: Red Arrows-Lusaka Dynamos
15h00: Zanaco-Forest Rangers
02/05/2021
Green Buffaloes-Napsa Stars
Green Eagles-Nkana

