Zesco United’s quest for a ninth FAZ Super League title continues this Saturday with an interesting Ndola derby date away to a resurgent Indeni FC across town at Indeni Sports Complex.

Leaders Zesco are seeking a ninth straight league win while tenth positioned Indeni are hoping to maintain their seven-match unbeaten run in which period they have garnered four victories.

Zesco come into the match after beating mid-table side Red Arrows 2-1 last Wednesday in Ndola to bounce back from their 2021 ABSA Cup final loss to Lusaka Dynamos on April 24 at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

That victory over Arrows at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium restored Zesco’s eight point lead on 49 points with eleven games left for them before they reach the finish line.

“The game against Arrows was very important in terms of motivation on our part after coming from a loss,” Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba said.

“I think it was very important for us as we prepare for Indeni because Indeni have been performing very well in the last few games that they have played.”

However, despite Zesco beating Indeni 3-2 in the first leg derby meeting at Levy Stadium on December 12, The Oilers have lost just three of their thirteen home games this season.

“That really shows that we are expecting a very tough game as we go to there because Indeni has always used home advantage so we really need to go and be at our best so that we get maximum points,” Numba added.

Furthermore, Indeni’s last tasted defeat on February 20 when they lost 3-1 at home to third placed Zanaco.

Meanwhile, Zanaco will be out to reclaim the number two spot that they lost to Forest Rangers in midweek when they host the latter at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka on the same date.

Forest have 41 points while Zanaco have 39 points with ten and eleven matches left to play before this seasons league title is concluded.



FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK 27 FIXTURES

01/05/2021

Power Dynamos-Nkwazi

Prison Leopards–Young Green Eagles

Indeni-Zesco United

Kabwe Warriors-Lumwana Radiants

Kitwe United-Buildcon

13h00: Red Arrows-Lusaka Dynamos

15h00: Zanaco-Forest Rangers

02/05/2021

Green Buffaloes-Napsa Stars

Green Eagles-Nkana

