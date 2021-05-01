President Edgar Lungu has yesterday commissioned the Longacres Flyover Bridge in Lusaka with a call on motorists to observe stringent road safety measures on the newly built infrastructure.

Speaking when he made a keynote address in Lusaka during the commissioning of the flyover bridge, President Lungu advised motorists to adhere to the required speed limits so as to protect lives.

Mr Lungu observed with concern the increase in speeds and damage to newly constructed infrastructure which has been caused by high speeds and failure to obey road signage.

He emphasised the need for road users to guard the infrastructure jealously.

Mr Lungu implored citizens to use the road infrastructure appropriately,

And the President vowed to continue rolling out infrastructure development countrywide.

“This will definitely not be the last project that we will launch as we have a lot in stock. We will continue to change the face of Zambia even as we continue to bring services closer to where true power lies and that is you the Zambian people,” Mr Lungu said.

The President also noted an increase in the number of people living in the outskirts of the capital city because of the reduced travel time and cost owing to the Lusaka decongestion project.

“It is because of the high quality infrastructure that the city of Lusaka has witnessed an increase in the value of land even in far-flung locations,” Mr Lungu said.

The President further called on the business community to make the most of the Lusaka decongestion project.

“The improved road infrastructure is an enabler for economic activities. It is my government’s desire and expectations that the citizenry will take advantage of these developments to utilise the new business opportunities which arise from such infrastructure,” Mr Lungu added.

The President also commended local consulting engineers acknowledging that they are equal to the task.

“I would also like to acknowledge the services rendered by Allione consulting engineers, the design, review and supervision consultant, for ensuring that we obtain value for money on the project. It is now evident that our local consulting engineers when well supported can rise to the occasion to manage our infrastructure projects of varying magnitudes, “he said.

Meanwhile Mr Lungu paid tribute to the contractor Afcons Infrastructure Limited of India for completing the project ahead of schedule.

“To Afcons Infrastructure limited, I wish to thank you for the commitment to ensuring that the project is completed within the contract period and cost and to very high and acceptable quality,” Mr Lungu said.

Speaking during the same event, Minister of Local Government Charles Banda says the project is being completed way ahead of schedule despite challenges faced by COVID-19 pandemic.

“You may recall that this project started in July, 2018 and was to be completed in 36 months, meaning that it was scheduled for completion in September this year. i am glad to report to you sir that the project is now at 98 percent completion,” Mr Banda says

And the Minister said the flyover bridges have reduced traffic in the city.

‘I am glad to inform you sir that the three flyover bridges you launched earlier, that is the Makeni Bridge launched in august 2020, the Arcades which Your Excellency launched in October, 2020 and the Arcades Flyover bridge commissioned on 24th March 2021, have resolved major traffic bottlenecks with traffic congestion in Lusaka largely reduced,” he said.

And Indian High Commissioner to Zambia Ngulkham Gangte said the Lusaka City road decongestion project has succeeded in transforming Lusaka into a modern city.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the project sets a benchmark for superior quality, durability and timely exhibition in infrastructure projects in the country. It is a matter of satisfaction to me that Afcons Limited has measured up to the expectation of Government and the people of Zambia,” he said.