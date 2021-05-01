9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 1, 2021
Sports
Updated:

Struggling Giants Nkana Commence Battle for Survival on Sunday

Struggling Nkana on Sunday continue their battle for survival in the FAZ Super Division when they face Green Eagles away in Choma.

Defending champions Nkana are eight points away from safety prior to this encounter against fellow strugglers Eagles set for Independence Stadium.

Eagles are placed 13th on the table with 30 points, nine above second bottom Nkana after playing 22 and 25 matches respectively.

Nkana beat Eagles 3-1 in the first round match played in Wusakile last December.

Meanwhile, Green Buffaloes faces Napsa Stars on Sunday in Lusaka in another battle for survival.

Previous articleZesco United Open 10 Point Lead

