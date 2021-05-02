9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 2, 2021
General News
Updated:

Do not promote violence ahead of elections – CCZ

Do not promote violence ahead of elections - CCZ
The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), has appealed to political leaders in the country not to promote politics of violence ahead of the August 12, General Elections.

CCZ General Secretary, Father Emmanuel Chikoya said it was the desire of the Council to see a commitment by all political party players to peaceful and issue based campaigns focused on manifestos and ideologies; not machetes, guns and insults.

Father Chikoya who is also Chairperson of the Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG), said the church mother body was interested in issues of peace building and dialogue before, during and after this year’s General Election.

He said this in Livingstone on Friday during a press briefing held at the Anglican Church.

And Fr Chikoya called on all well-meaning Zambians to have zero tolerance for violence, corruption and regionalism for the country to be a better place.

He noted that the country comprised 80 percent Christians and appealed to religious leaders to use their platforms to influence people positively.

Fr Chikoya urged religious leaders not just to appeal to prominent people’s wallets but to their souls as well.

“We should not get carried away as religious leaders. We should not speak under the influence of gifts, because the chances of getting off track are high and we may miss an opportunity to influence political leaders positively…” he said.

Fr Chikoya said CCZ and CCMG were not straying from their biblical mandate but trying to use their position to contribute to good governance in the country.

He said this would be done through interactions with the media, labour movement, political stakeholders and religious leaders.

