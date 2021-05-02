1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we have noted with sadness the decision by Honorable Chishimba Kambwili to abandon his National Democratic Congress (NDC) party and rejoin the ruling Patriotic Front party. There is no doubt that the collective strength of the opposition in Zambia has reduced, with the departure of Honorable Kambwili.
2. As Patriots for Economic Progress, there is not a question in our minds that Honorable Kambwili was a passionate opposition leader who was committed to providing an alternative voice to the Zambian people. His decision to rejoin the ruling PF party is not something that he did out of his own volition but was compelled to do so using varying amounts of duress and blackmail by the PF and its Government. On one hand, Honorable Kambwili was inundated with countless and often baseless criminal charges, and on the other hand, his business enterprises were curtailed so that he remained with a very limited source of livelihood.
3. As Patriots for Economic Progress it is our considered view that we as the collective opposition political parties in Zambia are partially to blame for the PF’s defeat of Honorable Kambwili which resulted into subsequently beating him into submission and making him to rejoin them. This is premised on the fact that when Honorable Kambwili was at his lowest ebb due to victimization from the PF and its Government, we as fellow opposition failed to offer him the moral, financial and legal support that he needed to survive his incessant harassment by the PF. In fact, at the peak of Honorable Kambwili’s legal woes, instead of his brothers in the main opposition UPND offering him hope and help, the UPND aligned lawyers who represented him ensured that they milked him dry with unreasonably high legal fees. They saw him as a cash cow and not a harassed fellow opposition leader who needed help.
4. To a large extent, it can be argued that not only did the ruling PF party want Honorable Kambwili and his NDC project to fail and for him to return to the PF, but the main opposition UPND also wanted him to fail. There is no doubt in our minds that, just like a jealous first wife, the UPND have never desired for any third political force to emerge in Zambia, for fear of being subsequently overshadowed, as the case has been in the past. To the extent that Honorable Kambwili and his NDC party were slowly emerging as a third political force, the UPND were as rattled as the PF and they both equally took active steps to undermine him and see to it that he fails. As PeP, we eventually expect the same maneuvers although we have no intention to fail.
5. As Patriots for Economic Progress we know for a fact that Honorable Kambwili’s truest passion lies with providing an alternative voice for the Zambian people and not being in the PF gravy train. His decision to rejoin the PF and hold hands with those who tormented him for years, was out of duress and blackmail and does not in any way represent his true political feelings. It is for this reason that for us, we shall not join the bandwagon of those condemning his decision to retreat and rejoin the Patriotic Front Party. You cannot condemn a man for losing a battle which you never assisted him to fight in the first place. Therefore, we wish to take this opportunity to advise the UPND and its supporters whose condemnation of Honorable Kambwili as an unprincipled politician has reached fever pitch, to cease, desist and introspect.
6. As Patriots for Economic Progress we shall always hold Honorable Chishimba Kambwili in deep reverence as someone who earnestly tried to build a third political force but failed because of the underhand methods of the ruling PF party and the jealousy of the main opposition UPND party. Imbwili fought a good fight and deserves respect, and not insults, from the Zambian people.
Kambwili is a turncoat ,a traitor to the Zambian republic and an opportunist.He should’ve stayed true to his political feelings like Nelson Mandela who did not flinch for 27yrs.
Pf 10 upnd 0….ck will end hh’s presidential hopes. ..ka hh will b buried in ingombe illede…….Thanks imbwili???
Criminals by association. This PF government is indeed corrupt, exercising selective persecutions, money laundering and using criminal tactics to intimidate aspiring presidential candidates. You have taken Zambian politics to a bad place. We are sick and tired of your selfness.
Shallow reasoning from Mr. Tembo. Here is another president who is not principled. Had our fathers who faithfully fought for our independence behaved like Hon Kambwili or reasoned like Mr. Tembo, Zambia would be still under colonial law. The truth is the only tool that can set Mr. Kambwili free. Stop blaming HH or UPND. What did Mr Tembo do for Imbwili?
I agree with this man 100%. Do you know that even Sata would have gone back to the the MMD when they started harassing him had it not been for the UPND providing him financial assistance and free legal representation by its lawyers
This PeP man, what’s his name again?… Shaun Tembo. Yeah, he is a real genius!
Sean Tembo, thanks for realising and accepting that PF are a shrewd and clever party that can outwit and out-manouvre the weak opposition in Zambian politics. YES, that includes you Sean.
As for CK, the man has been magnanimous even in the midst of all his woes. In fact, just last week, he declared that he cannot be a broke person while he owns over 70 properties both local and abroad. So, for all that matters, once again CK is showing you Sean that “know which side your bread is buttered”.