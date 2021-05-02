Coach Perry Mutapa is disappointed with Power Dynamos’ goalless draw against ten-man Nkwazi in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Mutapa said Power would have easily beaten Nkwazi had they converted the many chances created in this Week 27 match.

He is now hoping Power will improve in the remaining matches in order to finish in the top four and qualify for the CAF club competition.

“I think our biggest problem is just putting the ball in the net. As you can see today we had a lot of chances,” Mutapa said.

“Very disappointing because we needed to win especially after drawing and losing against Forest Rangers. We needed to pick maximum points.”

Fourth placed Power are on 38 points after playing 27 matches.

Nkwazi coach Dennis Makinka was pleased with the away draw after suffering a numerical disadvantage.

“It is a great result. I think I am happy with the boys and the way they expressed themselves. It is never easy to play against Power at Arthur Davies especially being a man down,” Makinka said.

Nkwazi have 37 points after playing 27 matches.