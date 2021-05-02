The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has handed over an Adoption Certificate to President Edgar Lungu as the official Presidential Candidate in the August 12, 2021 national polls.

The document was signed by PF National Chairperson Samuel Mukupa, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, and PF President and Republican President Edgar Lungu.

This came to light following an MCC meeting at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka yesterday.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said the PF Members of the Central Committee (MCC) deliberated on the matter as per PF Constitution which indicated that a person elected as PF President is automatically adopted to represent the PF in the elections.

Vice President Inonge Wina, PF National Chairperson Samuel Mukupa, the MCC, among others attended the event.

The official adoption paves way for the people that opposed to President Lungu contesting to go to court. Last month Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa confirmed that he will go ahead and petition President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the August 2021 general elections.

Mr. Sangwa said now that it is abundantly clear President Lungu wants to stand as President in the August polls, he will go ahead and challenge his eligibility in the Constitutional Court.

Speaking on Phoenix FM’s Let the People Talk radio programme, Mr Sangwa said it is now up to the Court to determine whether President Lungu qualifies to stand or not.

“I have deliberately avoided the eligibility matter on this programme because I know that this is a matter that will be resolved by the Courts and I think we would have all the indications on the ground that the matter would have to be resolved by Court soon,” Mr Sangwa said.

“I think we have debated enough, I think people have given their positions, I think the one camp is saying this issue is already resolved by the Court and I am saying that no it has not been resolved by the Courts but you know you can have a debate up to a certain point and when you are stuck in your respective positions, the only civil thing to do is to allow the matter to be decided in court.”

“And it’s not fair, it’s only next month and of God willing, we will still be standing then we will see how the matter will be settled,” Mr Sangwa said.

“You see, we need to have faith in ten institutions that we have, we have our judicial system, although they are lowly paid but the truth is that these are the only institutions we have and when there is a dispute and we are falling to agree on, we take the matter to court for interpretation.”

He said,” There has been a lot of time expended on the issue of eligibility and we can’t seem to agree and the next thing we have to do is leave it for the Court to decide.”