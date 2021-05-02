Government has retaliated the need for research in innovation and industrialization by public.

Minister of Higher Education Enginer Brian Mushimba said this in a speech read on his behalf by Ndola district commissioner Antony Katongo during the 29th Copperbelt University (CBU) graduation ceremony for over one thousand graduating students held at Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola Friday.

Eng. Mushimba said scientific solutions are critical in situations such as the Covid19 pandemic that their contributions will be paramount in probiding economic solutions.

Eng. Mushimba noted that CBU has been a partner of the government in research and development as it has taken steps to domesticate aspirations contained in 7NDP and the vision 2030 within the university’s strategic plan.

“I note the commitment and passion the university has shown in the transformation of Mukuba University and establishment of Kapasa Makasa University into research and innovation centers. I have in the past bemoaned the lack of a strong scientific voice amongst the public especially in the light of the covid19 pandemic amongst public universities.” he said.

He added that the government is fully aware of the many challenges CBU is faced with but assured the university that it is putting necessary measures in place to address them as resources permit.

Eng. Mushimba also congratulated the graduating students and cautioned them to be exemplary in their behavior as their achievement meant a lot not only to themselves but the nation as a whole.

And CBU Vice Chancellor Prof. Naison Ngoma called on various stakeholders to partner with the university to help fulfill its role of teaching, research, community service, innovation and industrialization.