Monday, May 3, 2021
Nawakwi is Trying to use The Hatembos to Wipe Off her K88 Million DBZ Debt – Mweetwa

Opposition Forum for Democracy and Development President Edith Nawakwi is using the Hatembos as a bait to clear the Eighty Eight million kwacha debt owed to the Development Bank of Zambia, says UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Mr Mweetwa says the party is in receipt of information that the opposition leader has entered an unholy pact with the PF of insulting and issuing desperaging remarks against UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to avoid paying the huge debt.
He challenged Ms Nawakwi to dispute the reports of her failing to settle the almost 90 million kwacha debt owed to DBZ with the bank on the verge of grabbing some of her properties to recover the money.

“Everyone has been wondering why madam Nawakwi has been making all manner of attacks against the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.But now my desk is in receipt of information and very authentic that she has entered into a pact with the PF to do so as a way of saving herself from paying the huge 88 million kwacha debt she owes DBZ.She is left with no choice but becoming the PF’s vuvuzela in order to be shielded from the legal action against her by DBZ for defaulting.We pity her but we shall not allow her to continue along that trajectory,” Mr Mweetwa said.

He further revealed that the party has recieved petitions from the Mazuba family from whom President Hakainde Hichilema bought the Kalomo Farm and are now demanding to speak out on the matter.

“You might be aware that HH did not buy that farm from the Hatembo family but from the Mazuba family who have since petitioned the UPND to allow them take part in settling the circus which they said was being taken advantage of. They have asked me to communicate to madam Nawakwi to respect the dead. They told me that if their father was alive, the issue of the said farm would not have arisen. I insist that politicians needs to begin giving credence to politics,” he said.

The outspoken UPND Mouthpiece also questioned the decision by the PF to engage the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit as a frontline rigging conduit through the distribution of 10kg bags of mealie-meal to retirees from whom NRCs and Voters cards are grabbed as he challenged the DMMU to deny the allegations.

  1. The business environment is toxic and disabling in Zambia. I don’t blame many businesspeople who find themselves in difficult financial situations because borrowing money for business operations is often commercial suicide itself. Where will jobs cone from if there’s no commercial success?

  2. Don’t ever listen to Nawakwi, Lungu and Chishimba Kambwili they say one thing and do another.Nawakwi herself is about to be in more dire financial straits after her defamation suit comes up.

