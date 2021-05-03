By Marvin Chanda Mberi

After his election as transition President to complete the residue of the unfinished tenure of President Sata, President Lungu has brought about some reforms towards foreign policy.

His Government has embarked on what was known as “economic diplomacy” which basically meant that international relations were to be used as the means tor mutual economic benefits.

Partnerships were to be established between Zambia and its allies and how the ripple effect can benefit the Zambian citizens. The Lusaka decongestion project is among the projects that were initiated out of economic diplomacy.

Within the last 1 year, President Lungu has commissioned 4 fly-over bridges which have been constructed through a joint venture with the Indian Government.

The recent addition is the Long Acres fly-over bridge which has not only added beauty to the city but will foster a number of economic opportunities.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu does not want to leave anything to chance, his resounding resolution is to ensure that every vow he made on the podium in the run-up to the previous elections became a reality.

This is at the height of when he is required to give attention to the winding up of affairs of cabinet and Parliament whose automatic dissolution is expected in less than two weeks’ time.

Ahead of the historical modernization of Lusaka, with all the reservoir of average intellect imbued in us, we took up it ourselves to interrogate the notable benefits of this mammoth PF signature project which is an access route to and from the central business district.

We have emphasized the economic benefits arising from decongestion projects and we will do so to remind those who might have forgotten.

The four flyover bridges that sit in the heart of Lusaka are not ordinary monuments but are a symbol of catalysts that will aid the various human aspects.

To mention but a few; the Makeni, Arcades, Munali and now the Long Acres fly over bridges will stimulate the various human activity and it will among other things lead to;

Reduction of road traffic accidents: lessen fuel consumption; it will save the time that is spent on the road to access town; They will promote local tourism as they will stimulate traveling. they will lead to job creation owing to the skills which have been acquired by local contractors who participated in the construction of this facility. They will modernize Lusaka city. They will promote Foreign Direct Investment as this will reduce the cost of doing business. They will make Lusaka accessible during the rainy season. They will increase productivity.

We, therefore, wish to thank the PF for improving our quality and standard of living through the ambitious infrastructure developmental projects.

We also acknowledge the role that was played by the Indian Government in ensuring that this project came to pass.

This is evident that President Lungu’s Administration is winning trust owing to their exemplary and unmatched prudent and accountable financial management.

With the campaign promises which have been fulfilled, we should collectively unite and ensure that we renew President Lungu’s mandate for another five years.

To the opposition politicians, the unprecedented economic activities of this nature are depleting your campaign messages. There is no politician who will put cogent arguments to convince Zambians that they are going to build roads. When they take their usual muddling, we understand their pain.

This is why some rational and discerning minds are defecting to the ruling party. We can only assure them that in the boat, there are so many seats.

In conclusion, we warmly acknowledge and congratulate President Lungu and the PF for giving us Lusaka fly over road, the promise fulfilled.

These represents collective efforts of Economic diplomacy under the tenure of President Lungu.