Mufulira Leopards stayed top of the National Rugby League following a 9-9 draw against Red Arrows at the Cage in Mufulira on Saturday.
Leopards scored three penalties converted by Mwansa Mwimbe and Alex Mwewa equally converted three penalties for Arrows.
Leaders Leopards are on 20 points, one above second placed Arrows, as at Week 6.
KPF are third on the table after beating Green Buffaloes 24-15 away in Lusaka to amass 18 points.
Buffaloes are bottom of the table with no points.
In other games, Diggers lost to Lusaka by 25-24 and Nkwazi lost to Green Eagles by 16-3.
National Rugby League – Week 6 Results
Leopards (9) vs (9) Arrows
Nkwazi (3) vs (16) Eagles
Buffalo (15) vs (24) KPF
Diggers (24) vs (25) Lusaka
Division Two Week – 6 Results
Konkola (3) vs (0) Kansanshi
Hunters (22) vs (7) Ndola
Roan on bye.
Women Rugby League
Mufulira Leopardess (21) vs (7) Red Arrows