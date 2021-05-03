Mufulira Leopards stayed top of the National Rugby League following a 9-9 draw against Red Arrows at the Cage in Mufulira on Saturday.

Leopards scored three penalties converted by Mwansa Mwimbe and Alex Mwewa equally converted three penalties for Arrows.

Leaders Leopards are on 20 points, one above second placed Arrows, as at Week 6.

KPF are third on the table after beating Green Buffaloes 24-15 away in Lusaka to amass 18 points.

Buffaloes are bottom of the table with no points.

In other games, Diggers lost to Lusaka by 25-24 and Nkwazi lost to Green Eagles by 16-3.

National Rugby League – Week 6 Results

Leopards (9) vs (9) Arrows

Nkwazi (3) vs (16) Eagles

Buffalo (15) vs (24) KPF

Diggers (24) vs (25) Lusaka

Division Two Week – 6 Results

Konkola (3) vs (0) Kansanshi

Hunters (22) vs (7) Ndola

Roan on bye.

Women Rugby League

Mufulira Leopardess (21) vs (7) Red Arrows