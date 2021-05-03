9.5 C
Economy
ZNFU calls for increased maize floor price

By Chief Editor
The Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has called on the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to offer farmers a better maize price during this year’s marketing season.

ZANIS reports that ZNFU president, Jervis Zimba said increasing the floor price will enable farmers to get full cost recovery and mark an increase in their profit margins.

Mr. Zimba stated that the K110 maize price for last year was not supporting the farmers to continue with their various agricultural practices.

“Most farmers are at a loss with the price the FRA offered, but luckily there is an alternative market availed by the private sector,” he said.

Mr. Zimba explained that most farmers have continued to rely on the private sector to buy their commodities in order for them to get profits.

He has since urged government to offer farmers an attractive price for their produce in order to empower them to diversify to other crops.

M. Zimba noted that an attractive price will lure farmers to sell to the Agency and the temptation of smuggling would be avoided.

