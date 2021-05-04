Government says heavy investment activities must be conducted in a manner that does not threaten the sustainability of the environment.

Minister for Water, Sanitation and Environment Protection, Raphael Nakachinda says for this reason his ministry will ensure that all its projects it is conducting in the country do not threaten the sustainability of the environment that affect climate change and distort vegetation

“There are heavy investments and activities that are taking place here, we have to make sure that whilst there is economic benefit in that regard, those activities continue to be conducted in a manner that does not threaten the sustainability of the environment in order to prevent issues of climate change and distortion of vegetation,” he said.

ZANIS reports that the minister was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Kalumbila district commissioner Robinson Kalota in Kalumbila District yesterday.

Mr Nakachinda further stated that these activities are also undertaken with the critical resources like water that is drawn from water resources such as surface and ground water, hence the need to be monitored to ensure they are operating within the regulations.

He said government would love to see mining firms partnering with utility companies.

“What is important also is for me to make the pronouncement here that we would love to see that the mining companies work with the utility company to support the utility company and partner with the utility company in providing the critical service of water supply and sanitation,” Mr Nakachinda said.

Mr Nakachinda used the opportunity to appreciate the efforts of the mining firms in the provision of water and sanitation services.

“The efforts that the mining entities have made so far are highly appreciated but I think there is need for us to start facilitating a transfer of those facilities to the utility company so that there is sustainability and the utility company begins to implement its own plans on how best the communities here can be serviced,” Mr Nakachinda said.

He also observed that the district is in dire need of water and sanitation services due to population influx.

“A place like Kalumbila that is growing at a supersonic speed in view of the economic activities here, it places even a higher demand on the ministry and through the ministry, the utility companies and other departments to be able to provide the necessary services for our people here,” Mr Nakachinda said.

Its government’s aim to move from not only having hand pumps in terms of boreholes but to begin to put up water reticulation facilities where people can have piped water managed by utility companies, all in a quest to be able to achieve the vision 2030 that is to have every Zambian have access to clean and safe water.

Meanwhile, Mr Kalota appreciated the minister for visiting the district and shared some challenges regarding water and sanitation in the district.

“We appreciate your visit to our district…we have a planned central business district within Mumbezhi (CBD where the civic centre is at 95 percent completion. We are lobbying through your office to consider our CBD,” he said.

Mr Kalota said the population in the district has increased therefore, posing a huge demand for water and sanitation services.