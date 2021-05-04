Nkana have a date with irony this Wednesday when they host Nkwazi in a FAZ Super Division Week 28 fixture at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The match comes in the midst of Nkana’s nine-match winless drought in which period they have picked up only a draw. .

Ironically, Nkana’s last league win was on February 4 against the team they are hosting this Wednesday, Nkwazi.

Nkana beat Nkwazi 2-0 away in Lusaka but have since then endured nothing but a forgettable 90 days on the domestic front.

Furthermore, the ailing FAZ Super League defending champions also trace their last point to four games ago when Green Buffaloes held them to a 2-2 draw at the same venue in Kitwe.

Meanwhile, Nkana need to get something out of Wednesday’s game especially after losing 3-0 away to Green Eagles last Sunday.

Nkana are second from bottom on 21 points while Napsa Stars and Lumwana Radiants who are just above them in the bottom our relegation zone have 27 and 28 points respectively.

In addition, Nkana have a big Kitwe derby date this Sunday away to archfoes Power Dynamos who have little stress at number four and chasing a 2021/2022 season continental spot.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 28

05/05/2021

Kabwe Warriors-Power Dynamos

Lumwana Radiants-Zanaco

Lusaka Dynamos-Indeni

Napsa Stars-Kitwe United

Young Green Eagles-Red Arrows

Buildcon-Prison Leopards

Forest Rangers-Green Buffaloes

06/05/2021

Zesco United-Green Eagles