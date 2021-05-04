9.5 C
Nkana Seek to Relive Good Memories Against Nkwazi

Nkana have a date with irony this Wednesday when they host Nkwazi in a FAZ Super Division Week 28 fixture at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The match comes in the midst of Nkana’s nine-match winless drought in which period they have picked up only a draw. .

Ironically, Nkana’s last league win was on February 4 against the team they are hosting this Wednesday, Nkwazi.

Nkana beat Nkwazi 2-0 away in Lusaka but have since then endured nothing but a forgettable 90 days on the domestic front.

Furthermore, the ailing FAZ Super League defending champions also trace their last point to four games ago when Green Buffaloes held them to a 2-2 draw at the same venue in Kitwe.

Meanwhile, Nkana need to get something out of Wednesday’s game especially after losing 3-0 away to Green Eagles last Sunday.

Nkana are second from bottom on 21 points while Napsa Stars and Lumwana Radiants who are just above them in the bottom our relegation zone have 27 and 28 points respectively.

In addition, Nkana have a big Kitwe derby date this Sunday away to archfoes Power Dynamos who have little stress at number four and chasing a 2021/2022 season continental spot.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK 28
05/05/2021
Kabwe Warriors-Power Dynamos
Lumwana Radiants-Zanaco
Lusaka Dynamos-Indeni
Napsa Stars-Kitwe United
Young Green Eagles-Red Arrows
Buildcon-Prison Leopards
Forest Rangers-Green Buffaloes
06/05/2021
Zesco United-Green Eagles

