Zambia Police has said that it has instituted investigations in a video that has gone viral where UPND cadre in the company of UPND presidential assistant for special duties is seen demeaning the Head of State.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo said that the police will investigate the matter to the letter.

In her reaction to the video, Mrs Katongo said that it is unfortunate that politicians can behave in such a manner.

“This is why we always remind politicians to do clean politics,” she said.

“The moment we arrest the people involved in the video, there will be an outcry that the police are victimizing the opposition. But investigations have been instituted,” she said.

And Government Deputy Chief whip Tutwa Ngulube has charged that a UPND cadre, presidential assistance for special duties Mubita Nawa must be arrested for demeaning the Head of State.

Hon Mr Ngulube who is also Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee says demeaning a Republican President is treason.

Hon Ngulube says treason is a serious case, therefore, those involved must not be spared.

In an interview, he says the police must not wait for instructions to arrest the perpetrators because they have evidence. The lawmaker says the police have powers to effect an arrest whenever they have evidence at their disposal. Hon Ngulube says the law must take its course on this matter so that such acts must be curbed.

“This time around the police must not even take time to take action on this two,” he said.

“The law is very clear. demeaning the Head of State is not a misdemeanor, it is treason,”.

A video has gone viral on social media were a UPND cadre in company of Mr Nawa was demeaning the Republican President Dr EdgarChangwa Lungu.

Meanwhile, Zambia Police in Lusaka has arrested five suspects for the offences of Malicious damage to property and Assault, in connection with the fracas that happened at the Patriotic Front Secretariat on Saturday in which Innocent Kalimanshi was Assaulted and his motor vehicle damaged.

The Five suspects arrested in the early hours of today have been identified as Keith White Musonda aged 45, Bright Musonda aged 38 both of Kasupe area, Gift Lupiya aged 35 of Chawama Compound and Nephter Sinyangwe Mulenga aged 45 of Kanyama Compound, and Kelvin Chisanga aged 34 of Kanyama.

On 1st May, 2021, at 11 00 hours, police followed up a report that Innocent Kalimanshi aged 40 had forced his way into the PF secretariat using a Ford Ranger Motor Vehicle which did not go well with the PF cadres who extensively damaged his motor vehicle and assaulted him and in the process of whisking him away, a police motor vehicle registration number ZP 2600B was damaged and one officer identified as Sargent Siita Akakandelwa was injured by caders who begun throwing stones at the police. Investigations have continued while the suspects remain detained in police custody.

“As Zambia Police, we shall not tolerate any criminal conduct hence anyone who will be found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with the law. What political players need to know is that the law is blind and does not look at any individuals political affiliation as no one is above the law,” the statement concluded