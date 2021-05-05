FAZ on the Copperbelt has announced that its Provincial Cup final between Konkola Blades and Ndola United will be played this Saturday at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Konkola are competing in the National Division One League while Ndola are from the Copperbelt Division 1 League.

Copperbelt Division 1 sides Jumulo and Mufulira Blackpool will face-off in the third and fourth match earlier at 13h00 as a curtain raiser to the cup final.

FAZ Copperbelt Chairman Patrick Ndhlovu said the cup final will be followed by an award ceremony in which various teams across all FAZ organised leagues will be honoured.

“The preparations were done a long time ago and we have just been waiting for a go ahead. We are expecting the Copperbelt Minister Honourable Japhen Mwakalombe to be the guest of honour,” Ndhlovu said.

“Where Covid-19 is concerned we need to be very cautious,” said the former Nkana vice president.