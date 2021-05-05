Chipolopolo and KV Oostende striker Fashion Sakala is thrilled after agreeing a four-year deal with Scottish champions Rangers.

Sakala, the 24-year-old Zambia international, has signed a pre-contract to move to Ibrox this summer, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

Sakala has scored 13 times in 29 games for Oostende in the Belgian top flight this season.

“They have a great fanbase and a great history, and I believe we will share great memories together,” Sakala was quoted by BBC Sport.

“As a player you always strive to play for others – that is the most important strength which keeps me going. I know that Rangers have great players and I am looking forward to learning from them and delivering.”

Sakala moved to Oostende from Spartak Moscow three years ago and has netted 26 goals in 90 appearances for the Belgian club, where he is a team-mate of on-loan Celtic and Scotland defender Jack Hendry.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the Glasgow club have been tracking the forward “for some time” and are “excited” by his potential.

“He fits our profile and has the attributes to not only thrive in Scotland but on the European stage as well,” added Gerrard.