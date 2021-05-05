9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Fashion Thrilled With Glasgow Rangers Move

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Fashion Thrilled With Glasgow Rangers Move
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo and KV Oostende striker Fashion Sakala is thrilled after agreeing a four-year deal with Scottish champions Rangers.

Sakala, the 24-year-old Zambia international, has signed a pre-contract to move to Ibrox this summer, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

Sakala has scored 13 times in 29 games for Oostende in the Belgian top flight this season.

“They have a great fanbase and a great history, and I believe we will share great memories together,” Sakala was quoted by BBC Sport.

“As a player you always strive to play for others – that is the most important strength which keeps me going. I know that Rangers have great players and I am looking forward to learning from them and delivering.”

Sakala moved to Oostende from Spartak Moscow three years ago and has netted 26 goals in 90 appearances for the Belgian club, where he is a team-mate of on-loan Celtic and Scotland defender Jack Hendry.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the Glasgow club have been tracking the forward “for some time” and are “excited” by his potential.

“He fits our profile and has the attributes to not only thrive in Scotland but on the European stage as well,” added Gerrard.

Previous articlePF drops two Ministers for Parliamentary Seats in Muchinga Province

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Fashion Thrilled With Glasgow Rangers Move

Chipolopolo and KV Oostende striker Fashion Sakala is thrilled after agreeing a four-year deal with Scottish champions Rangers. Sakala, the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Seek to Relive Good Memories Against Nkwazi

Sports sports - 0
Nkana have a date with irony this Wednesday when they host Nkwazi in a FAZ Super Division Week 28 fixture at Nkana Stadium in...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP: Kansanshi Dynamos Reclaim Top Spot in Promotion Race

Sports sports - 1
Promotion chasing Kansanshi Dynamos have reclaimed top spot in FAZ National Division 1 after edging Muza FC 2-1 away in Kafue on Sunday. Kansanshi have...
Read more

RUGBY: Mufulira Leopards Stay Top After Draw with Champions Arrows

Sports sports - 0
Mufulira Leopards stayed top of the National Rugby League following a 9-9 draw against Red Arrows at the Cage in Mufulira on Saturday. Leopards scored...
Read more

Nkana Free Fall Continues , Napsa Stars Lose Too

Sports sports - 0
Struggling Nkana were thumped 3-0 by Green Eagles away in Choma to remain second from the bottom of the FAZ Super Division table. Nkana remain...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.