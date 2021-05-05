United Party for National Development (UPND) National Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa has described the PF and its government as an enemy of the media in the country and has since demanded for a conducive working environment for both private and public media houses and practitioners.

Mr Mweetwa says the numerous attacks on media houses and practitioners by especially PF cadres and statutory bodies such as the Independent Broadcasting Authority, IBA is unprecedented in the history of Zambia and a sure sign that the PF has no regard for the media and its noble work.

“We look back in the last 10 years of the PF administration in relation to media abuse in the country. All we can remember is the closure and subsequent suspension of broadcasting licences of various Media Houses. It is very shocking that from 2011, the PF strongly advocated for the enactment of the Access to Information Bill (ATI), but when I pushed for the enactment of the Bill last year, they shot it down claiming that it violated 14 Parliamentary Bills. We as UPND shall quickly enact the Access to Information Bill (ATI) and ensure that Media freedoms and liberties were respected.”

“Please free the media because we want Zambia to be better again and the starting point is the safety and security of media and its personnel. We saw the bizarre incidence at the PF secretariat a few days ago where PF cadres descended on innocent journalists and lynched them,” he said.

During the party’s World Press Freedom Day Press briefing, the UPND Mouthpiece said the UPND and its President Hakainde Hichilema joins the country’s media practitioners in commemorating this day and pledge a free media.

“The country needs a free media devoid of political interference and intimidation. The country has a choice to make things better for the media. My friends in the media, time has come for you to redeem the country from PF thuggery attacks.August 12th,2021 is an opportune time for the country to rescue itself. The UPND and HH is looking forward to a country of free conscience, expression and association,” he added.

Mr Mweetwa further advised some media houses to avoid being used as propaganda tools for the PF but stick to their professional ethics to avoid creating national and political divisions adding that writing and reporting the truth in Zambia has become a risky business under the PF.