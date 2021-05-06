Ndola Golf Club has announced that it will be holding its centenary celebrations this weekend.

An invitational tournament set for next Sunday is expected to be the hallmark of the 100 years milestone celebrations in Ndola.

Over 100 golfers are expected to fight for honours at the 18-holes golf course.

Club Chairman Ron Bouverie said the club will also unveil a new logo on Monday as part of the centenary celebrations.

“The club has now turned 100 years. And which of course is a great achievement, a great milestone that we are still operational, we are still thriving,” Bouverie told a media briefing in Ndola.

“We could be a lot better but the club I think has done very well,” he said.

Established in 1921, Ndola is the third oldest golf club after Livingstone and Kasama.

The club started with a golf course of nine holes that increased over the years to the current 18 holes.

Ndola Golf Club became the first Zambian club to host a professional tournament back in 1954.