Sports
Quality of Sports Administrators Worries Mamelodi

Iconic football consultant Ashford Mamelodi says some people running the sport in Africa have no idea about administration.

Mamelodi, from Botswana, is currently in the country training newly elected FAZ executives from all the ten provinces.

Speaking during the official opening of the second training at Fatmoz Lodge in Ndola on Thursday, the former COSAFA General Secretary also hailed the decentralization of FAZ to all the ten provinces.

“The biggest problem we have on the African continent is inadequate development of leadership. We have people in certain areas leading football who have absolutely no clue or very little information,” Mamelodi said.

“So what Zambia is doing is investing in you so that we can be assured going forward that whatever comes you know Football Association of Zambia would be in good hands because you will always be there and you will develop the up and coming members of your various provinces,” he said.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga pledged Football House’s commitment to training administrators.

“We will not relent in our efforts to capacitate our administrators to ensure that the game is run smoothly. All the provincial executive committee members have been granted an opportunity to attend this programme,” Kamanga said.

He added: “I urge all of you present to take full advantage of this programme which has the ability to assist you in raising and acquiring the necessary skills to run the game.”

Previous articleGovernment launches first -ever birth and death certification printing centre in Muchinga province

