Leaders Zesco United have a chance to go 12 points clear at the top of the FAZ Super Division when they face unpredictable Nkwazi in the lunchtime match at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.
Zesco have 52 points, nine points ahead of second placed Zanaco, who will face Kabwe Warriors two hours later at the same venue.
Coach Mumamba Numba’s side have a game in hand against Green Eagles.
Zesco is confronting a Nkwazi side that has held Power Dynamos and Nkana in their last two league matches.
The Police outfits are placed seventh on the table on 38 points, 14 behind Zesco.
Nkwazi beat Zesco 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in the first round match played last January.
Meanwhile, second placed Zanaco will look to reduce Zesco’s lead at the top as they face Kabwe Warriors in the 15h00 kick off encounter at the same venue.
Zanaco are actually in danger of losing the second spot as Warriors, Forrest Rangers and Buildcon are just two points behind them.
Warriors, who are fresh from posting two straight wins, are meeting a Zanaco side that is smarting from a 1-1 draw at Lumwana Radiants in midweek clashes.
FAZ Super Division Week 29 Fixtures
08/05/ 2021
Nkwazi Vs ZESCO United
ZANACO Vs Kabwe Warriors
Red Arrows Vs Buildcon
Kitwe United Vs Forest Rangers
09/05/2021
Power Dynamos Vs Nkana
Indeni Vs Young Green Eagles
Green Eagles Vs Lusaka Dynamos
Green Buffaloes Vs Lumwana Radiants
Prison Leopards Vs NAPSA Stars