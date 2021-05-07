Leaders Zesco United have a chance to go 12 points clear at the top of the FAZ Super Division when they face unpredictable Nkwazi in the lunchtime match at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Zesco have 52 points, nine points ahead of second placed Zanaco, who will face Kabwe Warriors two hours later at the same venue.

Coach Mumamba Numba’s side have a game in hand against Green Eagles.

Zesco is confronting a Nkwazi side that has held Power Dynamos and Nkana in their last two league matches.

The Police outfits are placed seventh on the table on 38 points, 14 behind Zesco.

Nkwazi beat Zesco 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in the first round match played last January.

Meanwhile, second placed Zanaco will look to reduce Zesco’s lead at the top as they face Kabwe Warriors in the 15h00 kick off encounter at the same venue.

Zanaco are actually in danger of losing the second spot as Warriors, Forrest Rangers and Buildcon are just two points behind them.

Warriors, who are fresh from posting two straight wins, are meeting a Zanaco side that is smarting from a 1-1 draw at Lumwana Radiants in midweek clashes.

FAZ Super Division Week 29 Fixtures

08/05/ 2021

Nkwazi Vs ZESCO United

ZANACO Vs Kabwe Warriors

Red Arrows Vs Buildcon

Kitwe United Vs Forest Rangers

09/05/2021

Power Dynamos Vs Nkana

Indeni Vs Young Green Eagles

Green Eagles Vs Lusaka Dynamos

Green Buffaloes Vs Lumwana Radiants

Prison Leopards Vs NAPSA Stars